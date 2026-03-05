Chinese Embassy Screens Inspiring Film on Girls’ Education to Mark Women’s Day

Kigali — The Embassy of China in Rwanda hosted a special event in Kigali on Thursday to celebrate International Women’s Day ahead of the global commemoration on March 8.

The event featured a screening of the Chinese biographical film Beyond the Clouds (original title Wǒ běn shì gāo shān), which tells the inspiring real-life story of educator Zhang Guimei.

The film highlights Zhang’s efforts to transform the lives of girls from poor rural families in Yunnan Province, China, where she founded the Huaping High School for Girls in 2008.

The institution is widely known as China’s first free public high school dedicated exclusively to girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Despite facing significant challenges, including poverty, traditional barriers to girls’ education, and limited resources, Zhang Guimei’s initiative has helped more than 1,600 girls complete high school and pursue higher education or new opportunities.

The school’s motto—reflected in the film’s title—encourages students to believe in their potential, with lines such as “I was born a lofty mountain, not a foothill stream,” emphasizing that girls can achieve greatness regardless of their origins.

The screening brought together government officials, development partners, diplomats, and civil society representatives.

Among the attendees were Mireille Batamuliza, Permanent Secretary at the Rwanda Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, and Providence Umurungugi, Chairperson of the National Commission for Human Rights Rwanda.

Representatives from organizations including the Imbuto Foundation, UNICEF Rwanda, UN Women Rwanda, and the Forum for African Women Educationalists Rwanda also attended the event.

Participants watched the film together and later shared reflections on its themes of resilience, the importance of education, and the transformative role of women in society.

Many highlighted the idea that educating girls can have lasting impacts on families and communities, often summarized by the message that “an educated girl changes the fate of three generations.”

The event also underscored the shared commitment of Rwanda and China to promoting gender equality, education, and community development.

The embassy described the gathering as inspiring and emphasized that “dreams have no borders,” celebrating women who continue to shape brighter futures in their communities.

The event concluded with messages wishing women a happy International Women’s Day and encouraging them to continue “shining” in their roles across society.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today