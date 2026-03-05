U.S. Brings Another Candidate to Head MONUSCO After China Rejected First Nominee

The UN Security General António Guterres has appointed James Swan as the new head of its peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, ending months of quiet diplomatic maneuvering following the departure of Guinean Bintou Keïta in late 2025.

Swan, a veteran American diplomat with deep experience in Africa, was named on March 5 to lead the sprawling U.N. mission known as United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or MONUSCO.

The appointment comes at a sensitive moment for the mission, which is undergoing restructuring while eastern Congo remains gripped by persistent armed conflict and regional tensions.

Keïta, who had served as the U.N. secretary-general’s special representative in Congo, stepped down from the role toward the end of 2025.

Her departure opened a politically delicate search for a successor, one that quickly became entangled in rivalries among major powers at the United Nations Security Council.

The United States initially pushed for an American candidate to replace her, proposing two names. One of them was David Gressly, a longtime United Nations official who had previously served in Congo as MONUSCO’s deputy special representative and coordinated humanitarian and stabilization programs in the country’s troubled east.

But China objected to the American nominees, according to diplomats familiar with the discussions, preventing consensus within the Security Council and forcing the abandonment of the initial candidates.

While Beijing did not publicly outline its objections, the resistance reflected a broader pattern of skepticism toward U.S.-backed candidates for influential positions in multilateral institutions.

After the stalemate, Washington advanced Swan as a new candidate. His diplomatic résumé spans decades of engagement with African political transitions and conflicts.

From 2013 to 2016, he served as the United States ambassador to Democratic Republic of the Congo, and more recently led the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia, where he worked as the secretary-general’s special representative.

Despite lingering hesitation from Beijing, Mr. Guterres ultimately moved forward with Swan’s appointment, signaling what diplomats described as a successful push by Washington to install its preferred candidate at a moment when the U.N. is reassessing its long-term presence in Congo.

Swan will now oversee one of the world’s largest and most expensive peacekeeping operations.

Key regional countries such as Rwanda have consistently accused MONUSCO of being part of the problem causing unending conflict on its western border.

Kigali has said MONUSCO is giving all sorts of support to the Congolese government, which has been proven internationally to be operating its forces alongside Rwandan FDLR militia.

Rwanda considers the FDLR an existential threat to its national security, and has vowed that the threat is removed, or it will have to be forced to deal with it at its own terms.

The challenges in DRC are formidable. Eastern Congo has seen renewed violence in recent years, involving militias and regional actors, even as the U.N. mission faces pressure from Congolese authorities and parts of the public to accelerate its eventual withdrawal.

For Swan, the role will require balancing diplomacy with security realities — and navigating the geopolitical tensions that helped shape his appointment.

