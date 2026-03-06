New Envoys From Greece and Switzerland Pledge Deeper Cooperation with Rwanda

The newly accredited ambassador of Greece to Rwanda, H.E George Psiachas, has revealed an expanding cooperation with Rwanda, particularly in sports development in addition to broader bilateral relations.

Speaking shortly after his meeting with President Paul Kagame, Psiachas pointed to sports as a promising avenue for deeper collaboration between the two nations.

“We do have a memorandum of understanding on sports issues. There are synergies in that domain between our two countries,” Psiachas said without divulging any specific or particular details.

Greece has a long sporting tradition and is globally recognized as the birthplace of the modern Olympic movement, while Rwanda has increasingly invested in sports as a driver of youth development, international visibility and economic growth.

The envoy said he was impressed by both the country’s organization and the warmth of its people, and praised Kagame for his outstanding leadership.

“He is a very insightful person. He is famous all over the world for the stability he has brought to Rwanda and the spirit of this nation,” Psiachas said of President Kagame.

He noted that his early days in the country had already revealed a disciplined and welcoming society, adding that Rwanda and Greece share fundamental values such as democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Growing Sports Ambitions

Rwanda has in recent years positioned sport as a key pillar of its development and international branding strategy. The country hosts major competitions and has partnered with global football clubs through the “Visit Rwanda” campaign.

Such initiatives align well with Greece’s long-standing sporting heritage and expertise in organizing international competitions, opening opportunities for collaboration in sports training, exchanges and institutional partnerships.

Psiachas also emphasized cultural ties between the two nations, noting that both societies value heritage and creativity. Strengthening these shared principles, he said, will support new bilateral agreements already under discussion.

More than twenty newly appointed ambassadors formally presented their letters of credence to Paul Kagame in Kigali this week, marking a renewed chapter in Rwanda’s diplomatic engagement with the international community.

Switzerland Opens New Diplomatic Chapter

Meanwhile, Switzerland’s Gilles Cerutti described his own credential presentation as a historic milestone for Switzerland’s presence in Rwanda. Cerutti is the first resident Swiss ambassador in Kigali following the opening of the Swiss Embassy late last year.

“Today is very important. It is the first time that I am the first Swiss Ambassador resident to Rwanda since the opening of the Swiss Embassy in Kigali,” Cerutti said.

He emphasized that Switzerland has maintained development cooperation with Rwanda for more than six decades and intends to continue supporting the country’s progress through a new four-year cooperation strategy.

The program will focus primarily on local governance and employment creation while also expanding partnerships in science, innovation and private sector engagement.

Cerutti added that Switzerland remains ready to support regional peace and stability efforts if called upon, drawing on its global reputation in mediation and peacebuilding.

As Rwanda continues strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with partners across Europe and beyond, the arrival of new ambassadors signals growing international interest in the country’s development trajectory.

Visited 5 times, 5 visit(s) today