EAC Defence Firms Are in Kigali to Advance Homegrown Arms Manufacturing

KIGALI – Defence industry leaders and military officials from across the East African Community are meeting in Kigali to advance cooperation in military manufacturing and boost regional defence self-reliance.

The gathering brings together chief executive officers of military industrial facilities, defence officials and technical experts to examine how shared infrastructure, research collaboration and coordinated production can strengthen the region’s strategic autonomy.

Opening the meeting, Brig. General Patrick Karuretwa, Director General for International Military Cooperation at the Rwanda Defence Force, said the initiative reflects a growing commitment among partner states to deepen defence sector collaboration.

“This is part of the defence sector calendar of activities for the period January to June 2026. It reflects our collective commitment to strengthening cooperation within the defence sector and enhancing our region’s security capabilities,” he said.

Karuretwa said developing a resilient and sustainable defence industrial base has become a strategic priority for countries seeking long-term stability.

“Military industrial facilities play a critical role in enabling our armed forces to operate effectively by providing reliable access to essential equipment, maintenance services and technical capabilities,” he said.

Beyond security, he noted that defence industries also stimulate broader economic growth through industrial development, job creation and technological advancement.

Responding to a Rapidly Evolving Security Landscape

Karuretwa said the discussions come at a time when global security dynamics are shifting rapidly, driven by new technologies and geopolitical changes. “The East African Community cannot be left behind,” he told delegates.

Emerging capabilities such as artificial intelligence, cyber systems and advanced surveillance technologies are transforming the nature of modern warfare and reshaping how countries respond to security threats.

Quoting President Paul Kagame, Karuretwa noted that the international order itself is undergoing profound transformation. “Whether or not you believe that there was a rule-based international order, it is clear today that changes are underway which will affect all of us,” he said.

In that context, he stressed that investing in defence research, innovation and industrial capacity has become essential for regional security. “Investing in defence industrial is therefore no longer an option. It is a strategic necessity,” he said.

Harnessing Regional expertise and Resources

Experts attending the meeting say cooperation among defence industries within the region has steadily expanded over the past decade as governments recognize the value of pooling resources and expertise.

According to Eng. James Mutamba, representing the National Enterprise Corporation of Uganda, the partnership dates back to around 2009 and was designed to strengthen collaboration among partner states.

“These meetings started way back, and it’s mainly to strengthen the relationship and cooperation within the East African Community partner states,” Mutamba said.

He noted that many technologies widely used today in civilian life originally emerged from military research and innovation. “Most of these technologies are later modified for civilian use,” he said.

Mutamba said each EAC country has developed specific capabilities in defence manufacturing, making regional cooperation both practical and economically beneficial. “Instead of all of us going abroad to source these technologies, we should buy from within ourselves,” he said.

He pointed to examples of collaboration already taking place, including Uganda sourcing ammunition from Tanzania when domestic production is insufficient. According to him, research and development is Rwanda’s area of strength where other member states look to learn from.

Speaking on behalf of the outgoing Secretary General of the East African Community, Col. Joseph Kimani from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said the meeting demonstrates the bloc’s determination to deepen regional integration through industrial cooperation.

“Our meeting today is yet another testament to our shared resolve of regional integration through military industries,” he said, recalling that previous discussions in Dar es Salaam explored the creation of a regional industry to process raw materials used in defence manufacturing.

