State Broadcaster RBA Gets Nearly 90% Budget Increase

KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwanda’s state broadcaster is set for a major funding boost in the new fiscal year, with the government increasing the budget of the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency by nearly 90 percent, largely to modernize the country’s broadcasting infrastructure.

According to the approved 2025/2026 national budget, the agency will receive Rwf 4.71 billion, up from Rwf 2.52 billion in the 2024/2025 budget — an increase of about 87 percent.

The sharp rise reflects a significant investment in capital spending on broadcasting infrastructure and ICT equipment, suggesting the funds are primarily intended to upgrade technical systems rather than cover routine operational costs.

The Rwanda Broadcasting Agency oversees a broad network of public media outlets, including Radio Rwanda, Rwanda Television, two other TV stations, as well as a network of community radio stations spread across the country that serve local audiences in both rural and urban areas. RBA also runs some of the broadcast towers on which nearly all private stations relay from, at a rent fee.

Together, these outlets form the backbone of Rwanda’s public broadcasting system, providing news, education and entertainment to listeners and viewers.

Budget documents show the new funding will help modernize studio facilities, transmission systems and digital broadcasting technology, part of a wider effort to strengthen the country’s media infrastructure as Rwanda continues its push toward a more technologically advanced communications sector.

In addition to funding from the national budget, the state broadcaster also participates in the country’s advertising market, competing directly with private media houses for commercial revenue.

However, the public broadcaster often has an advantage in securing some of the most lucrative advertising opportunities, particularly government tenders and public communication contracts, which represent one of the largest and most stable sources of advertising spending in Rwanda’s media sector.

The investment comes amid a broader expansion of the national budget, which has surpassed Rwf 7 trillion for the first time, as the government increases spending on infrastructure, education and other strategic sectors.

For Rwanda’s public broadcaster, the funding surge could mark a pivotal moment — enabling long-delayed upgrades that may improve production quality, expand coverage and strengthen the reach of state media across the country.

