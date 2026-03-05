Rwanda to Host Africa’s Top Men’s Volleyball Championship

Rwanda is set to take centre stage in African volleyball after the Confederation Africaine de Volleyball (CAVB) unveiled the official logo for the 47th CAVB Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship, confirming Rwanda as the host of the prestigious continental competition scheduled for April 20 to May 3, 2026.

This follows the signing of a host agreement between CAVB and Rwanda’s Ministry of Sports, marking a key step in preparations for one of Africa’s most important club volleyball tournaments.

The Kigali edition will be historic for Rwanda, as it will be the first time the country hosts Africa’s premier men’s club volleyball championship. The tournament is expected to bring together top clubs from across the continent for two weeks of high-level competition.

Traditionally, the championship has been dominated by clubs from North Africa, particularly Egypt and Tunisia.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly remain the most successful team in the competition’s history with a record 16 titles, while other powerhouse clubs such as Zamalek and ES Tunis have also frequently featured among the champions.

The most recent edition, staged in Libya, saw hosts Asswehly SC claim their maiden continental title after defeating ES Tunis in a thrilling five-set final. The Kigali tournament will therefore offer another opportunity for Africa’s leading clubs to battle for continental supremacy.

One of the most compelling storylines surrounding the championship is the quest for a breakthrough from Sub-Saharan African teams, which have yet to win the tournament since its inception more than four decades ago.

Hosting the event could provide added motivation for regional contenders, including Rwanda’s APR Volleyball Club, which has been steadily strengthening its presence in continental competitions.

Beyond the competition itself, the championship will also serve as an important qualification pathway for the FIVB Men’s Club World Championship, raising the stakes for participating teams.

The event further reinforces Kigali’s growing reputation as a hub for major international sporting events. In recent years, the city has hosted high-profile competitions across several disciplines, attracting athletes and fans from across the continent.

With the official logo now unveiled and preparations underway, anticipation is steadily building for what promises to be a landmark edition of Africa’s biggest club volleyball tournament.

