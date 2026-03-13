Rwanda Troops Rebuild Lives, Not Just Homes, in Hurricane-Hit Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – When Hurricane Melissa tore through Jamaica last October, thousands of families were left homeless, schools were damaged, and communities were thrown into chaos. Over the past two months, Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) troops have been on the ground, working alongside Jamaican engineers to not only rebuild houses but also restore hope and dignity to those affected.

The joint effort has seen 62 homes reconstructed, classrooms renovated, and facilities for children with disabilities upgraded. RDF engineers have worked closely with local authorities to ensure that rebuilding aligns with community needs and national recovery priorities.

Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, Chief of the Jamaica Defence Force, praised the RDF for their dedication. “Seeing personnel engage directly with communities for two months, addressing real needs without any issues, is highly commendable. They leave a lasting positive impression here in Jamaica,” she said.

The RDF deployment began on January 14, 2026, under a bilateral agreement aimed at rehabilitating critical infrastructure destroyed by natural disasters. The contingent, led by Colonel Moses Kayigamba, includes 100 military engineers who bring both technical expertise and humanitarian support to the island.

Colonel Déo Mutabazi, Rwanda’s military adviser to the United Nations, conveyed a message of gratitude from Rwanda’s Chief of Defence, General Mubarakh Muganga, highlighting the strong partnership between the two nations and Rwanda’s commitment to international solidarity.

“This mission goes beyond rebuilding structures,” Kayigamba said. “It strengthens solidarity with the people of Jamaica and contributes to long-term resilience.”

Rwanda’s troops bring extensive experience from international peacekeeping missions, having served in United Nations operations across Africa and beyond. Their global track record in civilian protection, humanitarian support, and stabilisation adds credibility and expertise to the rebuilding efforts in Jamaica.

Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, triggered extensive flooding, landslides, and widespread destruction, causing damages estimated at $8.8 billion in Jamaica alone. The RDF’s mission reflects Rwanda’s dedication to humanitarian assistance and reinforces the bonds of cooperation and military diplomacy between the two countries.

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