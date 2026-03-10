Rwanda-Ghana Ties Grow Stronger as Ghana Marks Independence

KIGALI – Ghana’s 69th Independence Day has offered Rwanda an opportunity to reflect on the enduring bonds that unite African nations through courage, solidarity and shared aspirations, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Fidelis Mironko, has said.

Speaking at a celebration held in Kigali, Mironko said the occasion is not only about commemorating the past but also about looking ahead and strengthening partnerships for the future.

“Independence Day is a moment to celebrate the courage of our forebears and to recommit ourselves to building partnerships that reflect our shared African identity. It challenges us to work together to create prosperity, restore hope and ensure that our nations remain resilient,” he said.

Mironko noted that Rwanda’s historical connection with Ghana was strengthened during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, when Ghanaian peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR) remained in the country to protect civilians despite orders to withdraw.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Rwanda, Ernest Yaw Amporful, said the actions of the peacekeepers forged a lasting bond between the two countries.

“Ghanaian peacekeepers remained in Rwanda’s darkest hour, protecting and saving lives. Their courage forged a bond of trust and empathy between our peoples that continues to inspire us today,” he said.

From Shared History to Shared Vision

The celebration of Ghana’s achievements since its independence on March 6, 1957, underscores the practical dimensions of Rwanda-Ghana cooperation. Both countries have steadily deepened ties across trade, investment, education, defence, tourism and cultural exchange.

The opening of resident high commissions in Accra in 2020 and Kigali in 2024 has strengthened diplomatic relations, while bilateral and continental frameworks—including the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)—offer platforms to expand collaboration and integrate African markets.

Officials noted that Ghana’s independence serves as a model for partnership and forward-looking African leadership, and Rwanda-Ghana cooperation demonstrates how historical solidarity can translate into tangible, practical action.

