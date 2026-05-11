President Kagame Joins Over 25 Heads of State in Nairobi for Africa Forward Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya — President Paul Kagame arrived in Nairobi on Monday to join more than 25 African heads of state for the “Africa Forward Summit,” a high-level forum aimed at recalibrating economic ties between France and the African continent.

The two-day summit, hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron, is being held at a time when African nations are increasingly demanding more equitable investment and “innovation-led” partnerships rather than traditional aid.

The Rwandan Presidency, Village Urugwiro, confirmed Kagame’s arrival via social media (X, formerly Tweeter), noting that the gathering serves as a critical platform for fostering shared growth.

“The goal of this summit is to look at how Africa can develop through a partnership with France based on mutual interests,” said Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Nduhungirehe, who is part of the Rwandan delegation, emphasized that Rwanda’s interests in the forum are tied to its broader goals of trade expansion and technological advancement. He noted that the agenda focuses heavily on “Innovation and Growth,” aiming to create new corridors for investment between French tech ecosystems and African startups.

The summit comes as France seeks to stabilize its influence on the continent by pivotting toward Anglophone and East African partners like Kenya and Rwanda, moving beyond its traditional sphere of influence in West Africa.

For Kagame, the visit underscores Rwanda’s active role in continental diplomacy. Experts suggest that Rwanda’s participation is particularly strategic, as the country continues to position itself as a bridge for European investors looking to enter the African market through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The summit is expected to conclude on Tuesday with several bilateral agreements expected in the sectors of green energy, digital infrastructure, and sustainable trade.

Visited 3 times, 3 visit(s) today