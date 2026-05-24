PICTORIAL: Two Decades of Impact: Celebrating Rwanda’s Partnership with Oklahoma Christian University

KIGALI – The celebration marking 20 years of partnership between Rwanda and Oklahoma Christian University brought together leaders, alumni, students, and guests for an evening that reflected how education helped shape a new generation of Rwandan professionals and decision-makers.

From President Paul Kagame’s keynote remarks to moments of interaction among graduates, university officials, and invited guests, the event captured both the legacy of the partnership and its growing influence on Rwanda’s leadership journey.

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