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PICTORIAL: Two Decades of Impact: Celebrating Rwanda’s Partnership with Oklahoma Christian University

by Sam Nkurunziza
written by Sam Nkurunziza

Guests happily follow proceedings as speakers reflected on two decades of educational collaboration between Rwanda and Oklahoma Christian University.

KIGALI – The celebration marking 20 years of partnership between Rwanda and Oklahoma Christian University brought together leaders, alumni, students, and guests for an evening that reflected how education helped shape a new generation of Rwandan professionals and decision-makers.

From President Paul Kagame’s keynote remarks to moments of interaction among graduates, university officials, and invited guests, the event captured both the legacy of the partnership and its growing influence on Rwanda’s leadership journey.

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeanette Kagame attended the commemorative event in Kigali.

Alumni, including beneficiaries of the Presidential Scholars Program, attend the anniversary celebration.

Guests share a light moment during the event celebrating Rwanda and Oklahoma Christian University’s enduring partnership.

President Paul Kagame greets guests upon arrival at the anniversary celebration.

A cultural troop entertains guests at celebrations to mark 20 years of partnership between Rwanda and Oklahoma Christian University in Kigali.

John deSteiguer, the chancellor of Oklahoma Christian University, speaks about the next phase of collaboration focused on innovation, leadership, and global learning opportunities.

Guests share a light moment during discussions on future academic programs and international partnership expansion.

President Paul Kagame addresses guests during celebrations marking 20 years of partnership between Rwanda and Oklahoma Christian University in Kigali.

Attendees included the more than 700 alumni serving across different sectors in Rwanda.

John deSteiguer, , the chancellor of Oklahoma Christian University attended the event in the company of his wife.

The alumni, some of whom are government officials, interact during the 20th anniversary event.

Ivan Mbaraga, a 2016 alumnus, delivers remarks during the celebration honoring two decades of collaboration and leadership development.

The anniversary celebration reflected the growing impact of education partnerships on Rwanda’s long-term development ambitions.

President Paul Kagame joins guests during the commemorative event in Kigali.

Officials including Oklahoma Christian University representatives take a light moment during the anniversary celebrations.

Attendees smile for the camera during the event to celebrate 20 years of educational partnership between Rwanda and Oklahoma Christian University.

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