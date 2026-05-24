Rwanda’s RSSB Tigers Survive Morocco’s Rabat Thriller as Egyptian Giants Al Ahly Storm Back Into BAL Semifinals

KIGALI – Rwanda’s RSSB Tigers and Al Ahly of Egypt on Sunday booked their places in the Basketball Africa League semifinals after two intense quarterfinal battles at the BK Arena in Kigali.

RSSB Tigers lost 99–98 to FUS Rabat but advanced on aggregate thanks to their first-leg cushion, while Al Ahly defeated ASC Ville de Dakar 87–76 to overturn a narrow deficit. The results confirmed the first two semifinalists of the 2026 BAL playoffs.

The Tigers entered the second leg carrying a 23-point advantage, but FUS Rabat came out with high intensity and quickly turned the match into a fast-paced contest.

The Moroccan side attacked with sharp ball movement and early perimeter shooting, led by William Perry, who consistently found space inside and outside the arc. Rabat’s pressure paid off as they led 51–44 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Rabat tighten their grip on the game. They stretched the lead to 79–58 at one stage, significantly cutting into the Tigers’ aggregate advantage. RSSB struggled to control possession during this spell, with turnovers and defensive lapses allowing Rabat to dictate tempo and momentum.

However, the final quarter brought a decisive response. Antonio Jackson Jr slowed the pace and helped organize the offense, while Mangok Mathiang strengthened the Tigers’ presence in the paint through key rebounds.

RSSB began to regain defensive structure and confidence. They outscored Rabat 28–15 in the fourth quarter, a crucial surge that ultimately protected their aggregate lead. Despite losing the game 99–98, RSSB Tigers advanced to a historic BAL semifinal.

Al Ahly Turn the Tide With Control

Earlier in the evening, Al Ahly (Egypy) produced a disciplined and composed performance to overturn their first-leg deficit against ASC Ville de Dakar (Senegal).

The Senegalese side started strongly, relying on physical inside scoring from Samba Dal Fall and Abdou Aziz Sy, while maintaining a competitive pace through much of the first half.

Al Ahly gradually worked their way into control by reducing turnovers and improving shot selection. Instead of rushing possessions, they slowed the game and forced Dakar into half-court situations.

The shift became more visible in the third quarter, where Al Ahly tightened their defense and began to control rebounds and tempo. Ehab Amin played a key role in stabilizing the offense, ensuring smoother ball movement under pressure.

Nuni Omot added consistent scoring inside the paint, punishing Dakar’s defense with efficient finishing. The decisive stretch came late in the third quarter and early in the fourth when Al Ahly extended their lead beyond reach.

They closed the game 87–76, completing a strong 11-point turnaround from the first leg and confirming another semifinal appearance for the Egyptian champions.

Inevitable Fierce Semifinal Clash

The results set up a compelling semifinal stage in featuring two teams with contrasting journeys. RSSB Tigers advanced through resilience, surviving a dramatic late collapse and recovery in front of a home crowd. Their qualification reflected energy, belief, and the ability to respond under pressure.

Al Ahly, by contrast, progressed through structure and control. Their victory over Dakar highlighted experience, patience, and disciplined execution across key moments in both legs.

The semifinal clash now promises a sharp contrast in styles. RSSB will rely on pace, emotion, and home support, while Al Ahly bring tactical discipline and proven continental experience.

With a place in the final on the line, both teams arrive at the semifinal confident but aware that small margins will decide their fate.

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