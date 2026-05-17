Rwanda Closes Rubavu-Goma Border Over Ebola Fears

RUBAVU — Rwandan authorities in Rubavu District have announced a series of urgent measures, including the closure of the official border with Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following the confirmation of Ebola cases in Goma.

The decisions were taken during an emergency meeting aimed at preventing the deadly virus from crossing into Rwanda.

For past several days, there had been rumours circulating in Rubavu and among official circles of the outbreak in eastern DRC. Because it is not first time such deadly outbreaks have happened, the authorities opted to act immediately.

A high-level meeting was convened early today of all Rubavu officials and series of decisions were taken.

Authorities said all official border crossings have been closed, while movement through illegal routes has been completely banned.

Security patrols have also been intensified, with day-and-night monitoring along the border.

Residents from DRC will no longer be allowed to cross into Rwanda to fetch water, and all handwashing facilities at border points are being reinforced.

More than 30,000 people use these crossings daily, mainly traders and people just moving to enjoy life on either side.

A Command Post has been activated, while medical teams have been deployed to conduct health screening at all border entry points. An isolation area has also been established in Rugerero for suspected cases.

Rwandan citizens returning from DRC will be allowed back into the country but must undergo testing at the border and pass through quarantine before rejoining the community. Congolese nationals currently in Rwanda will be allowed to return home.

Authorities have also launched an urgent public awareness campaign for communities living near the border as all the measures begin immediate implementation.

More details soon….

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