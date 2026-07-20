If Electric Cars Are the Future, Why Is the World Still Betting on Oil?

The Real Business of Oil Was Never Petrol

The world has spent years arguing about the future of petrol. The oil industry quietly moved on to a much bigger conversation.

Every few months, another country announces ambitious electric vehicle targets. At the same time, another celebrates a major oil discovery. Nigeria has commissioned Africa’s largest refinery. Uganda and Tanzania are preparing to produce crude through the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. Guyana continues to expand production. The Gulf states are investing billions in oil and petrochemicals.

Something does not add up.

If electric cars are the future, who is going to use all this oil? The answer is surprisingly simple.

Most people think the oil industry exists to produce petrol and diesel. It does not. Those are only two products from a single barrel of crude oil.

A modern refinery produces jet fuel, liquefied petroleum gas, marine fuel, lubricants, bitumen for roads, paraffin, industrial waxes, solvents, sulphur, and the petrochemical feed-stocks that become plastics, synthetic fabrics, pharmaceuticals, detergents, paints, fertilizers, medical equipment, cosmetics, food packaging, and thousands of everyday products.

The oil industry was never merely about filling fuel tanks. It has always been about powering modern civilization.

Take aviation.

Electric cars are becoming increasingly practical because batteries can propel relatively light vehicles over manageable distances. Commercial aircraft present an entirely different engineering challenge. A long haul passenger jet requires an energy source with an exceptionally high energy density. Current battery technology is nowhere close to replacing conventional jet fuel for intercontinental aviation at scale. While sustainable aviation fuels are advancing, they are designed primarily as alternatives to conventional jet fuel, not replacements for the need for liquid fuels themselves.

This is where Aliko Dangote’s refinery becomes fascinating.

Many people see it as a petrol refinery. It is much more than that. Designed as one of the world’s largest single train refineries, it produces significant quantities of aviation fuel, diesel, petrochemical feed-stocks, and other refined products. Dangote has also expressed interest in expanding refining capacity beyond Nigeria, including opportunities in East Africa.

That should tell us something. The world’s richest industrialists are not betting on petrol. They are betting on value addition. History has rarely rewarded those who merely extracted resources. It has rewarded those who transformed them.

Africa has spent decades exporting crude oil, minerals, coffee, cocoa, cotton, and countless other raw materials, only to import finished products at far higher prices. The real wealth has never been in extraction. It has always been in processing, manufacturing, and innovation.

The same lesson applies to oil. Owning an oil field is valuable. Owning the refinery that transforms crude into hundreds of industrial products is far more valuable. The debate, therefore, should not be whether electric vehicles will reduce petrol consumption. They almost certainly will.

The more important question is whether Africa understands where the future value of oil will lie.

If the continent celebrates every new oil discovery but neglects refining, petrochemicals, industrial manufacturing, and downstream industries, it risks repeating a familiar story of exporting raw potential while importing finished prosperity.

The energy transition is real. But it is not the end of oil. It is the evolution of what oil is expected to do.

The countries that understand this distinction will not simply survive the transition. They will shape it. The future will not belong to those who merely discover resources. It will belong to those who understand them well enough to transform them.

James Kaliisa is a tech entrepreneur, Co-Founder & CEO of Nexus Inc.

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