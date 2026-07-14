More Than 140 Young Entrepreneurs, Creatives Win Millions at YouthConnekt Awards

KIGALI – More than 140 young entrepreneurs, innovators and creatives were recognized on Tuesday as the Government awarded millions of francs in prizes and startup funding during the 2025 YouthConnekt Awards, ArtsConnekt Awards and the 2026 Aguka Ideation Programme ceremony.

The ceremony brought together the annual YouthConnekt and ArtsConnekt awards, which recognize established entrepreneurs and creatives, with the Aguka Ideation Programme, which provides seed funding to promising startups.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Youth and Arts Xandrine Umutoni said YouthConnekt has grown remarkably since it was launched in 2012.

“When YouthConnekt was launched in 2012, it started with a simple belief—that Rwanda’s greatest resource is its young people,” she said.

“What began by recognizing 30 entrepreneurs has today grown into a celebration of nearly 400 awarded entrepreneurs, creatives and innovators across our different programmes.”

Umutoni said the programme’s success has been made possible through collaboration between the government, development partners, the private sector, civil society organizations, financial institutions and other stakeholders.

She described investing in young people as “the smartest investment any country can make,” saying the partnerships have enabled thousands of young people to transform ideas into sustainable businesses and careers.

The minister said initiatives such as YouthConnekt, ArtsConnekt and Aguka were created because talent should never be limited by a lack of opportunity.

She, however, reminded beneficiaries that opportunities alone are not enough, saying lasting success also requires initiative, discipline and perseverance.

The biggest winner in the YouthConnekt Awards was Nsengiyumva Elie, founder of UJAMAA Sports Academy Ltd, who received Rwf15 million after emerging as the overall winner in the Other Services category.

Tuyishime David of A-Z Manufacturing Ltd walked away with Rwf12 million after winning the manufacturing category.

Irumva Opportun, founder of GO A+ Ltd, received Rwf8 million after taking the top ICT award.

In the AgriConnekt category, Niyonzima Aaron of KABAHINZI FARM Ltd won the top prize of Rwf10 million.

The special category awards recognized entrepreneurs making an impact despite barriers.

Habiyaremye Elina, founder of ELINA FURNITURE, received Rwf5 million after emerging as the top winner in the Women’s Category.

Ibyishaka Ruth of the United Deaf Women Cooperative also received Rwf5 million after winning the Youth with Disabilities category.

The ArtsConnekt Awards honored outstanding performers across Rwanda’s creative industries.

Rumaga Wa Nsekanabo of SIGA ART RWANDA Ltd claimed the top Performing Arts award worth Rwf15 million.

Iradukunda Axxicela of COSMIC GROUP CBC won Rwf12 million in Literary Arts, while Niyogisubizo Elisa of SUNDAYS ART HUB received Rwf8 million in Visual Arts.

The ceremony also marked another milestone for the 2026 Aguka Ideation Programme, with 100 young entrepreneurs each receiving US$3,000 in seed funding after progressing through application, training and pitching stages. The funding is intended to help them launch and grow their businesses.

Cash prizes for the main YouthConnekt and ArtsConnekt winners ranged from Rwf2 million to Rwf15 million, reflecting the government’s continued investment in youth-led innovation, entrepreneurship and the creative economy.

Among those who attracted significant attention was popular content creator Enock Uwizeye, widely known as Kagarara (Ashton Small), whose profile has risen rapidly in recent months.

Kagarara served as one of the award presenters during the ceremony, handing over prizes in one of the special categories before later returning to the stage as an award recipient himself.

He received Rwf5 million under the YouthConnekt Awards in recognition of the impact of his initiative, prompting enthusiastic celebrations from the audience and widespread congratulations on social media.

The awards are designed not only to recognize excellence but also to equip young people with the resources needed to expand businesses, create jobs and develop solutions to national challenges.

The ceremony underscored Rwanda’s continued commitment to empowering its youthful population through entrepreneurship, innovation and the arts, with officials describing young people as the country’s greatest resource and a key driver of future economic growth.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Arts in partnership with stakeholders including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), celebrated young Rwandans whose businesses, innovations and creative work are contributing to job creation and economic transformation.

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