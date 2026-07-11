Kagame Retires Three RDF Generals, Over 1,400 Other Personnel

KIGALI — President Paul Kagame, the Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), has approved the retirement of three senior generals and more than 1,400 other military personnel, the RDF announced on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Rwanda Defence Force, the retired generals are Major General Emmanuel Bayingana, Major General Vincent Gatama, and Brigadier General Albert Rugambwa.

The retirement also includes 74 senior officers, 78 junior officers, and 1,288 personnel from other ranks, bringing the total number of retirees to 1,443.

Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Bayingana was recently appointed by President Paul Kagame as Rwanda’s Ambassador to Israel.

Maj Gen Gatama has recently served as the Commander of the Rwanda Security Force (RSF) Joint Task Force deployed in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.

Meanwhile, Brg Gen Rugambwa jas served as brigade commander for different regions.

Retirement from the RDF is part of the force’s regular personnel management process, which periodically renews the military’s leadership and workforce while recognizing the service of officers and soldiers who have completed their careers.

The latest retirements come as the RDF continues to play a central role in Rwanda’s national defence, international peacekeeping operations, and regional security initiatives.

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