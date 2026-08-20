Movit Africa Wins Best Exhibitor – Manufacturing at Rwanda International Trade Fair 2026

KIGALI – Movit Africa has been named best exhibitor in manufacturing at the 2026 Rwanda International Trade Fair, recognizing the beauty and personal care company’s standout exhibition and engagement with consumers and trade partners at one of Rwanda’s leading trade platforms.

The award came after Movit Africa’s “World of Ubwiza” experience at the trade fair, an immersive showcase inspired by Rwandan culture designed to introduce consumers to the company’s product portfolio.

Ubwiza, which means “beauty” in Kinyarwanda, centered the experience on local language and expressions of beauty, with category zones, live product demonstrations, consultations, complimentary hairstyling, and an opportunity for consumers to try products firsthand.

Movit Africa continues to deepen its presence in Rwanda, a market it has served since 2009.

From initially offering a limited range of baby Jelly products, the company has grown into a multi-category beauty and personal care business serving consumers through more than 5,000 outlets nationwide.

The Rwandan business has also registered double-digit growth over the last two to three years, supported by portfolio expansion, improved distribution, new product development and increased route-to-market reach.

Gad Nuwaha, Country Business Manager, Movit Africa Rwanda, said the award is an important affirmation of the company’s efforts to understand and serve the Rwandan market while building stronger relationships with consumers and trade partners.

“Winning this award is a proud recognition for Movit Africa and an affirmation of the work we are doing to build a business that is relevant to the consumers and communities we serve. For us, the award goes beyond the exhibition itself,” Nuwaha said

He added that it recognizes the company’s commitment to quality, local relevance, consumer engagement and strong partnerships with Rwanda being is a key growth market for Movit Africa.

“This recognition encourages us to continue innovating for local needs, expanding accessibility and growing together with our consumers and trade partners,” Nuwaha noted.

Beyond showcasing its portfolio, Movit Africa used the trade fair to interact directly with consumers and gather insights to inform future innovation. More than 40,000 consumers received product samples, creating significant opportunities for product trial and feedback.

The Expo also provided a platform for engaging distributors, retailers, salons, and other industry stakeholders who are central to Movit Africa’s growth and product accessibility in Rwanda.

These partnerships support availability, consumer education and the company’s ability to reach consumers across the country. The award recognition marks a successful exhibition for Movit Africa.

It reinforces the company’s commitment to combining manufacturing capability, consumer insight, local relevance and strong trade partnerships as it continues to grow its footprint in Rwanda and build a beauty and personal care business that understands and serves African consumers.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today