Expo 2026 Expands Continental Reach with Ethiopia and Senegal Debuts

KIGALI – The Rwanda International Trade Fair is preparing to welcome new participating countries, including Ethiopia and Senegal which will participate in the 29th edition of Expo 2026 for the first time.

Officials at the Private Sector Federation (PSF) say this signals the widening of Rwanda’s flagship business platform beyond its traditional regional footprint.

“This is a premier platform for business growth, innovation, investment, and regional collaboration, let us forge new partnerships, and unlock opportunities that will drive sustainable economic growth and prosperity.” said Callixte Kanamugire, Acting Chief Executive Officer of PSF

Organized in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MINICOM), Expo 2026 will run from 28 July to 17 August at the Gikondo Expo Grounds in Kigali.

The 21-day exhibition is expected to bring together businesses, investors, manufacturers, service providers, and consumers from across Africa and beyond in one of the region’s largest annual commercial gatherings.

This year’s edition is projected to attract more than 500 exhibitors and over 300,000 visitors, reinforcing its position as a major marketplace for trade exchange, product visibility, and investment networking.

Participants from more than 20 countries are expected to take part, with the addition of Ethiopia and Senegal standing out as a notable expansion of the fair’s international reach.

For years, Expo has served as a key platform for Rwanda’s private sector to showcase locally produced goods, attract foreign investors, and build business-to-business partnerships.

However, the 2026 edition appears to promise a shift from a primarily regional exhibition to a more diversified continental trade hub.

Ethiopia, one of Africa’s largest and fastest-growing economies, brings strong industrial and manufacturing capabilities, while Senegal represents a growing West African gateway economy with expanding trade and services sectors.

Their participation is expected to open new commercial linkages for Rwandan businesses seeking to access wider African markets beyond East Africa.

PSF officials say Expo 2026 is designed not only as an exhibition but as a platform for business transformation, innovation, and market expansion.

The fair will provide exhibitors with opportunities to launch new products, connect with potential investors, and establish partnerships that extend beyond Rwanda’s borders through various initiatives.

Recently PSF signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kigali Today Ltd, to amplify Expo’s visibility and storytelling reach across Rwanda and beyond.

Through this partnership, the fair will serve as a physical marketplace but also gain a stronger digital and media footprint, ensuring that innovations, business deals, and emerging success stories are documented, amplified, and shared with wider audiences.

Over the years, Expo has evolved alongside Rwanda’s broader economic transformation agenda, which prioritizes private sector-led growth, export expansion, and regional integration.

The fair has become a critical meeting point for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large corporations, and international exhibitors seeking access to Rwanda’s increasingly dynamic market.

The 2026 edition is expected to place even greater emphasis on innovation and competitiveness, with exhibitors showcasing advances in manufacturing, agriculture, ICT, renewable energy, construction, and consumer goods.

Business forums and networking sessions are also expected to feature prominently, enabling direct engagement between investors and local enterprises.

The 21-day duration of the exhibition remains one of the longest in the region, allowing sustained engagement between exhibitors and visitors alike.

Organizers say this extended period is intentional, giving businesses adequate time to build relationships, negotiate deals, and explore long-term partnerships.

As Rwanda continues to position itself as a regional trade and investment hub, Expo 2026 reflects seeks to deepen Africa-to-Africa trade and create platforms where businesses can connect directly across borders.

With new entrants such as Ethiopia and Senegal joining the exhibition floor for the first time, Expo 2026 is expected to further elevate Kigali’s role as a meeting point for continental commerce, where ideas, products, and investment opportunities converge.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today