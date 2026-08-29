PM is in Angola for AU Peace and Security Summit

KIGALI — Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva has arrived in Luanda, Angola, where he will represent President Paul Kagame at an African Union summit focused on strengthening the continent’s response to conflicts.

Nsengiyumva will attend the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, scheduled for Sunday, August 30, 2026.

The summit, hosted by Angola, will be held under the theme “Strengthening Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention and Resolution in Africa.”

The meeting comes as African countries face increasingly complex security challenges, with the AU seeking to strengthen its capacity to prevent conflicts, mediate disputes and support lasting peace.

The extraordinary summit will provide African leaders with an opportunity to discuss preventive diplomacy, inclusive governance and coordination between the AU and regional economic communities and regional mechanisms.

The goal is to promote African-led approaches to resolving conflicts and preventing their escalation.

The Prime Minister arrived at Dr António Agostinho Neto International Airport in Luanda, where he was received by Angola’s Secretary of State for Administration, Finance and Patrimony at the Ministry of External Relations, José Paulino Cunha da Silva, and Rwanda’s Ambassador to Angola, Charles Rudakubana.

The high-level Assembly session will be preceded on Saturday, August 29, by the 26th Extraordinary Session of the AU Executive Council.

Rwanda’s participation comes as the continent seeks to improve coordination between the continental body and regional organisations in responding to conflicts.

The Luanda meeting is expected to focus on strengthening mechanisms that can enable African institutions to respond more effectively to emerging crises and support sustainable peace across the continent.

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