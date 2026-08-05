Tanzania’s Konyagi, Kenya’s Gilbeys Among Foreign Alcohol Now Unwanted in Rwanda

Kigali, 05 August 2026 — Rwanda’s Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) has temporarily suspended the importation of dozens of foreign alcoholic brands, ordering an immediate nationwide recall as part of the country’s escalating crackdown on unsafe alcohol.

The list of 52 banned brands, published Wednesday, spans imports from Burundi, India, Kenya, Poland, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Among the most recognizable names are Tanzania’s Konyagi, produced by Tanzania Distilleries Limited, and Kenya’s Gilbeys Gin, made by Kenya Breweries Limited. Other Tanzanian brands caught up in the ban include Diamond Rock Gin, Cuca Vodka, Blackhat, Campfire Gin, and Tzee-branded spirits from Serengeti Breweries.

From Uganda, the list includes Bond 7 Whisky, Club 5 Gin, Tembo Liqueur, and several X5-branded products from John Distillers.

Kenyan entries also include Kenya King, Safari Gin, and Avalon Premium Vodka. The Indian entries make up the bulk of the list, featuring brands like Zoya Premium Gin, Yello Designer Whisky, and Magic Moments Chocolate Vodka.

Citing Article 9(2) of the 2018 law establishing the agency, Rwanda FDA directed importers to launch full recalls immediately, instructed distributors to pull the products from clients and return stock to importers, and gave importers three working days to submit recall reports.

Distributors and retailers were told to halt all sales and distribution at once, and all advertising or promotional material for the listed brands must be taken down immediately.

The regulator also urged consumers of the affected products to stop drinking them right away, warning that non-compliance would trigger further regulatory action.

Rwanda FDA said the list is not final, noting that additional products would be added as enforcement continues.

Part of a wider crackdown

The import ban follows a series of aggressive domestic measures taken by Rwanda FDA in recent days.

Since early August, more than 100 local manufacturing facilities have had their licenses revoked and products recalled, including well-known domestic brands like Ingufu Gin and NBG’s flavored gin lines.

The government has also suspended all import licenses for ethanol (neutral spirit), a raw material authorities say has been diverted into the illicit production of alcoholic beverages.

The moves come amid what Health Minister Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana has described as an epidemic of toxic alcohol.

Since the start of 2026, at least 50 people have died and more than 500 others have sought medical treatment after consuming illicit or substandard alcoholic drinks, according to health authorities.

Around 100 survivors have suffered partial or permanent blindness, while others have experienced serious kidney, liver, and nervous-system damage.

Authorities have seized close to 900,000 litres of illicit alcohol so far this year and arrested dozens of suspects in connection with the trade.

Rwanda has also introduced new restrictions on the sale of alcohol near schools and now requires event organizers to seek approval before serving alcohol at gatherings, as part of a broader “Tunywe Less” campaign targeting alcohol abuse, particularly among young people.

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