In DR Congo, Tshisekedi Planning To Extend His Rule Beyond 2028 Without Elections

KINSHASA — DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi is crafting a political roadmap that could keep him in power beyond the end of his constitutionally mandated second and final term in 2028, according to a confidential planning document.

The document outlines a nationwide political initiative called the National Conference on Refounding the State for the Salvation of the Nation. It proposes rewriting the Constitution, restructuring key state institutions and ushering in what it describes as the Fourth Republic.

If adopted, the roadmap would allow Tshisekedi to remain in office during a transition period until a president is elected under the new constitutional order. The process would effectively reset presidential term limits, giving him an opportunity to seek another mandate after the transition.

The confidential note was shared with Angolan President João Lourenço, who until recently served as the African Union mediator in the conflict between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda under the Luanda peace process.

State “Yet to Be Built”

The document paints a bleak picture of the Congolese state.

It argues that the state inherited after independence in 1960 has failed to guarantee security, stability and development.

According to the document, Congo “remains to be built” as a truly sovereign national state despite more than six decades of independence.

It also criticizes the political framework established by the 2002 Sun City Inter-Congolese Dialogue, saying it no longer responds to the country’s security and governance challenges.

The paper argues that the existing political system has allowed foreign interests to penetrate state institutions and undermine national sovereignty.

It therefore calls for a complete refoundation of the Congolese state.

A New Constitutional Order

The proposed National Conference would bring together about 200 participants drawn from government institutions, the ruling coalition, opposition parties, civil society, traditional leaders, religious organizations and academia.

The conference would examine governance, security, justice, elections, political parties, decentralization and public administration.

Its recommendations would include adopting a new Constitution, restructuring the electoral system, reforming the judiciary, reorganizing territorial administration and overhauling the defence and security sectors.

The document says the reforms would culminate in the birth of the Fourth Republic.

One provision states that the incumbent president would remain in office until a new president is elected under the new constitutional framework.

As par his thinking, Tshisekedi will be the one overseeing the dialogue, whose recommendations will be sent to him – yet his is among the protagonists. Basically, Tshisekedi wants to be the referee in match where he is a player.

These proposals have fueled accusations from opposition leaders that the process is designed to extend Tshisekedi’s stay in power beyond the constitutional limit.

Opposition Pushes Back

Opposition parties have already united under Coalition Article 64, referring to the constitutional article that prohibits changes to presidential term limits.

Opposition leader Martin Fayulu has accused Tshisekedi of violating his constitutional oath and attempting to dismantle constitutional safeguards.

Last week, protests against the constitutional reform bill turned violent in Kinshasa.

Security forces used tear gas and live ammunition to disperse demonstrators.

Several opposition leaders, including Fayulu, were reportedly injured during the clashes.

Meanwhile, the Senate approved the constitutional reform bill with all 89 senators present voting in favour.

The legislation now awaits President Tshisekedi’s signature.

War Cited as Reason

Tshisekedi has repeatedly linked the constitutional initiative to the conflict in eastern Congo.

He has argued that if the war continues, organising presidential elections in 2028 may become impossible.

“If we cannot end this war, unfortunately, we will not be able to hold the elections in 2028,” he said during a press conference in May.

He has also said he would accept another presidential term if requested by the Congolese people.

The confidential document, however, goes beyond the security crisis.

It describes the refoundation of the state as a historic necessity aimed at restoring national sovereignty, strengthening state authority and safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity.

Seeking Regional Support

The decision to share the document with President Lourenço suggests Tshisekedi is seeking regional support for the proposed reforms.

Although the document describes the National Conference as inclusive, it acknowledges that securing participation from opposition parties and other political actors will be one of its greatest challenges.

It calls for what it describes as a patriotic consensus to rebuild the state and restore public confidence in national institutions.

The document concludes with a stark warning that Congo faces an existential threat from both internal and external forces.

It argues that only a fundamental restructuring of the state can secure the country’s future.

If implemented, the proposed reforms would reshape Congo’s political system and could allow Tshisekedi to remain in power beyond 2028 under the country’s proposed Fourth Republic.

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