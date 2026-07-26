First Fuel Cargo Reaches Tanga Under Rwanda’s New Energy Security Plan

KIGALI – Rwanda’s first government-backed fuel shipment under its import arrangement through Tanzania has arrived at the Port of Tanga, marking the beginning of a procurement strategy aimed at strengthening the country’s energy security.

The vessel, carrying 40,000 metric tonnes of petroleum products, is the first consignment to arrive under an agreement between the Rwanda National Energy Company (RNEC) and Gulf Bulk Petroleum Tanzania Limited.

Under the agreement, Tanga was established as a strategic fuel import corridor alongside the country’s existing supply routes in a bid to reduce its vulnerability to global supply disruptions.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Chantal Tuyishimire, confirmed that the implementation process has already begun, with oil marketing companies placing orders while banks facilitate the required letters of credit.

“The vessel is now in Tanga. We already have 40,000 metric tonnes already on the ground. Usually what happens when it comes is that the oil marketing companies make orders through letters of credit issued by banks,” she said.

With the cargo now docked, preparations are underway to begin moving the fuel into Rwanda bringing into operation a strategy designed to diversify fuel supply channels and improve the country’s ability to withstand disruptions in international energy markets.

The shipment marks a significant milestone in Rwanda’s efforts to strengthen the resilience of its fuel supply chain after recent global events exposed the vulnerability of countries that rely entirely on imported petroleum products.

Earlier this year, volatility in international energy markets following geopolitical tensions drove up global oil prices, increasing the cost of fuel imports for many countries.

For Rwanda, where petroleum products are essential to transport, manufacturing, construction and agriculture, the disruptions underscored the importance of securing more reliable supply routes and strengthening strategic reserves.

The Tanga corridor complements Rwanda’s broader strategy to diversify fuel imports, including a recently established government-to-government arrangement through Kenya’s Port of Mombasa.

Together, the two corridors are expected to improve supply reliability while reducing the risks associated with relying on a single import route.

Tuyishimire said while the arrival of the first shipment could contribute to greater supply stability and potentially ease pressure on fuel prices.

The government’s objective is to build a system capable of withstanding future global shocks rather than responding to crises after they occur.

“What it will imply is that in a few weeks, few days to come you might see a change in terms of reduced price, but it’s not only for now. We are looking into the future. When we secure bulk purchase like that, it’s not to say we want the reduced price for now,” she said.

“In trade you never always have to say I’m 100 percent secure and I’m not in a risky mode. We are always in a risky mode, so you have to get prepared in all of those risky modes, the crises that might keep on coming,” she added.

The new procurement model reflects a broader shift in the government’s approach to strategic imports, placing greater emphasis on long-term resilience, diversified sourcing and stronger supply chain management.

According to Tuyishimire, the experience gained through the fuel initiative could eventually be applied to other key imports that have a significant impact on Rwanda’s economy.

“What we were trying to do was to see how we can be self-reliant in terms of fuel security. So this is something we are introducing which we are even going to replicate to different other products that we import that have a bigger import space,” she said.

The arrival of the first shipment at Tanga therefore marks the operational rollout of a new procurement strategy that aims to make Rwanda’s supply chains more resilient, strengthen the country’s preparedness for external shocks and support a continuously growing economy.

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