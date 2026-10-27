Claudette Mukashyaka Appointed New Auditor General

KIGALI – Claudette Mukashyaka, an experienced auditor and banking professional, has been appointed Rwanda’s new Auditor General of State Finances, taking over an institution mandated to ensure accountability in the management of public resources.

Her appointment was approved by the Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Monday, October 26. Gratien Kubwimana was also appointed Deputy Auditor General.

Mukashyaka succeeds Alexis Kamuhire, who has served as Auditor General since 2021. Her appointment brings to the position a professional with experience in both public-sector auditing and financial management in the banking industry.

Before her appointment, Mukashyaka served as Chief Audit Executive at I&M Bank Rwanda. She previously held other audit management positions at the bank, including Assurance Audit Manager and Consulting Audit Manager, with responsibilities related to internal controls, compliance and institutional risk management.

She also previously worked as an external auditor at the Office of the Auditor General, giving her experience with the institution she has now been appointed to lead.

Mukashyaka holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Rwanda and has pursued the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) professional qualification.

The Office of the Auditor General is responsible for auditing government accounts and the management of public assets.

Its reports are submitted to Parliament and provide a basis for scrutiny of public expenditure, identifying irregularities and assessing whether public institutions comply with financial laws and regulations.

The institution’s most recent annual audit report, covering the financial year ended June 2025, showed continued improvement in several areas of public financial management.

The proportion of audited entities that receive clean opinions on their financial statements rose to 97 per cent, from 94 per cent in the previous year.

Compliance with laws and regulations also improved, with 83 per cent of audited entities receiving favorable conclusions, compared with 75 per cent in 2024.

The report, however, showed that implementation of audit recommendations stood at 65 per cent, highlighting the continuing importance of follow-up to ensure that public institutions address weaknesses identified by auditors.

Mukashyaka takes over the office as Rwanda continues efforts to strengthen accountability and improve the management of public finances.

The Cabinet also appointed three commissioners to the National Commission for Human Rights: Athanasie Nyiragwaneza, Viateur Bangayandusha and Aissa Umutoni. Cabinet also received a report on consolidated government financial statements for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

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