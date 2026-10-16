Kagame Recieves New South African Envoy To Rwanda

KIGALI — Rwanda and South Africa have taken another step towards normalising relations after President Paul Kagame received the credentials of South Africa’s new High Commissioner to Rwanda, Tinyiko George Hlungwane.

Hlungwane was among five newly appointed diplomatic representatives who presented their credentials to Kagame at Urugwiro Village, formally accrediting them to represent their countries and institutions in Rwanda.

The ceremony marks an important step in efforts by Kigali and Pretoria to restore regular diplomatic engagement following years of strained relations.

South Africa had been without a serving high commissioner in Rwanda since late 2024, when Mandisi Bongani Mpahlwa completed his assignment after serving in Kigali since 2020.

Hlungwane’s appointment comes as the two governments work to rebuild confidence and expand cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education and other areas.

In June, Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe visited Pretoria for talks with his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola. The two ministers agreed to revive the Joint Commission of Cooperation, with Rwanda scheduled to host its next session in the first quarter of 2027.

They also agreed that South Africa would resume issuing visas to holders of ordinary Rwandan passports within 12 months, addressing a longstanding obstacle to travel between the two countries.

A history of strained relations

Relations between Rwanda and South Africa have faced difficulties for more than a decade, including diplomatic expulsions in 2014 following security incidents and allegations surrounding attacks on Rwandan government opponents living in South Africa.

Tensions also intensified in 2025 over the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where South African troops serving under the Southern African Development Community’s regional mission fought against M23 rebels. South Africa and other regional actors have accused Rwanda of supporting M23, an allegation Kigali has disputed.

The two governments have since pursued diplomatic engagement to address their differences and restore cooperation.

The appointment of a new high commissioner and the presentation of credentials to Kagame establish a formal diplomatic channel at a time when both countries are seeking to improve relations.

However, the process of normalisation will also depend on the implementation of the agreements reached by the two governments, including the planned resumption of visas and the revival of their joint cooperation commission.

The other envoys who presented their credentials at Urugwiro Village on Friday were Henrik Nilsson of Sweden, Huh Jungae of South Korea, El Houssein Ould Nagi of Mauritania and Jérémie Blin, the European Union’s ambassador to Rwanda.

The ceremony formally accredits the five diplomatic representatives to begin or continue their official duties in Rwanda.

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