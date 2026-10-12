DR Congo’s AFC-M23 Rebrands as Front for the Refoundation of the Nation

GOMA – The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), the political coalition linked to the M23 rebel movement in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), has been replaced by a new political-military organisation led by former president Joseph Kabila, following a leadership restructuring that had been rumoured for months.

The announcement came late on Monday evening after the movement’s top leaders held two days of closed-door meetings in Goma, a city under their control in North Kivu province.

Kabila appeared at the forefront of the announcement, unveiling the changes that had been anticipated but whose timing had not been publicly indicated.

In the days before the meeting, Kabila had delivered a recorded address criticising President Félix Tshisekedi’s government, while Corneille Nangaa and other AFC leaders had separately held a press conference. Neither appearance publicly signalled that a major organisational announcement was imminent.

The new organisation, named the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), was formally established in a political declaration dated October 12. The document states that the AFC’s existence has ended and that the FRN succeeds it.

The declaration does not separately explain the future status of the M23 movement, which has fought Congolese government forces and captured extensive territory in the country’s east.

The new politico-military leadership structure was announced as follows:

Joseph Kabila – President Bertrand Bisimwa – First Vice-President Corneille Nangaa – Second Vice-President Major General Sultani Makenga – Chief of Defence Staff Professor Dr Freddy Kaniki – Secretary-General Benjamin Mbonimpa – Deputy Secretary-General Désiré Rukomera – Head of Elders

The appointments bring Kabila together with prominent political and military figures associated with the insurgency. Bisimwa is a senior M23 leader, Nangaa is the former head of the Congolese electoral commission who became the AFC’s political leader, and Makenga commands the movement’s military forces.

Kabila ruled DR Congo from 2001 to 2019. His new position places him more directly at the head of a coalition confronting Tshisekedi, his political rival and successor.

In its declaration, the FRN accuses the government of repression, corruption, discrimination and failing to provide security and basic services. These are allegations made by the signatories and have not been independently established.

The movement says it intends to unite opposition forces and end what it describes as tyranny, explicitly including the use of force among its means. It also promises to rebuild state institutions, promote national reconciliation, distribute wealth more fairly and facilitate the return of refugees and political exiles.

The reorganisation comes as the government and AFC/M23 remain involved in peace negotiations mediated by Qatar in Doha. Despite diplomatic efforts, fighting has continued in eastern Congo, where the conflict has caused widespread displacement and a severe humanitarian crisis.

The emergence of the FRN raises questions about how the new structure will affect the negotiations and whether existing commitments between the government and the rebel coalition will remain in force.

The declaration provides no implementation timetable or detailed explanation of how the new organisation will operate alongside the M23’s existing military structures.

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