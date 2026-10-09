Kabila Tells Tshisekedi: U.S. Minerals Deal Doesn’t Guarantee Your Regime Survival

KINSHASA – Former Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Joseph Kabila has warned President Félix Tshisekedi against assuming that the country’s agreement with the United States on critical minerals guarantees Washington’s unconditional political support.

In a national address on Friday, Kabila said the agreement was between two states and that its obligations would remain in force regardless of changes in political leadership.

He accused Tshisekedi’s government of mistakenly believing that signing the minerals deal had secured lasting American backing.

“The rights and obligations of the parties under such agreements are guaranteed by the principle of the continuity of the state, not by the permanence of the regime in power,” Kabila said, reportedly from Goma, in AFC-M23 rebel-held territory.

The former president made the remarks as part of a broader attack on Tshisekedi’s administration, which he accused of undermining democratic institutions, worsening insecurity and mismanaging the country’s natural resources.

Kabila said the government had little prospect of resolving the country’s multiple crises, arguing that its priority was to remain in power rather than serve the public interest.

He also criticised the management of the country’s mineral wealth, saying what he described as the sell-off of critical minerals had compromised national independence and the interests of future generations.

“The public debt has exploded,” he said, citing a figure exceeding US$18 billion. He also denounced what he described as corruption, embezzlement of public funds and unfair contracts.

The DRC holds substantial reserves of minerals, including cobalt and copper, that are important for batteries, electric vehicles and advanced technologies. Its mineral resources have attracted growing international interest, including from the United States, which seeks to strengthen critical mineral supply chains.

However, Kabila did not provide details of the specific provisions of the agreement with Washington or identify any clauses he believed had been breached. His argument focused on the distinction between commitments made by a state and the political survival of the government that signs them.

The former president, who led the DRC from 2001 to 2019, said the country was facing a crisis that threatened its national unity, stability and future as a state.

He also accused Tshisekedi’s government of pursuing a military strategy in eastern DRC that it lacked the capacity or political will to win. He called for an inclusive national dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Kabila concluded by calling on Congolese citizens to take responsibility for the country’s future. He said he would outline further proposals in the coming hours, days and weeks.

The address marks another public intervention by Kabila, who has increasingly criticised the direction of the country under his successor.

His comments raise questions about the political implications of the minerals agreement with the United States, particularly whether closer economic ties with Washington can translate into lasting political support for the government in Kinshasa.

Kabila’s position is that such support cannot be assumed simply because an agreement has been signed. In his view, agreements bind states, not individual leaders or the political regimes they represent.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today