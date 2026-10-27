WASAC Sets Water Theft Fines at Rwf5 Million, Offers Rewards for Informants

KIGALI — Rwanda’s water utility, WASAC Group, will introduce fines of up to Rwf5 million (US$ 3,400) for water theft from November 1, 2026, under new measures that also offer cash rewards to people who report offenders.

In an announcement issued on October 26, the Water and Sanitation Corporation said the penalties would vary depending on the type of property where water is stolen. The new measures replace regulations that have been in place since 2015.

Under the revised penalties, anyone caught stealing water for use in a residential house will be fined Rwf1 million (US$670). The fine rises to Rwf3 million for water theft at single-storey buildings under construction, livestock farms and agricultural sites.

The highest penalty, Rwf5 million, will apply to water theft at multi-storey residential estates and commercial or institutional facilities.

These include commercial buildings, hotels, lodges, bars, restaurants, cinemas, garages, swimming pools and public institutions such as schools and health facilities.

Rewards for Reporting Water Theft

WASAC is also introducing financial incentives for people who provide information that helps identify water thieves.

Under the scheme, informants whose reports lead to the identification of water theft involving residential houses will receive Rwf50,000. For cases involving the other categories of properties, the reward will be Rwf100,000.

The utility said the measures are intended to strengthen the fight against water theft and encourage customers to comply with regulations governing water use.

Rwf20,000 Fee for Reconnecting Water

WASAC also announced a reconnection fee of Rwf20,000 for customers seeking to restore their water supply after it has been disconnected.

The fee applies to cases involving disconnection over unpaid water bills, water theft or other reasons.

The utility urged customers to pay their water bills on time and avoid illegal water connections and other forms of theft, warning that violations could result in financial penalties and disconnection of services.

The new measures take effect on November 1, 2026, as WASAC steps up efforts to curb water losses and promote responsible use of the resource.

Visited 19 times, 19 visit(s) today