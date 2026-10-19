Uganda Crowned 2026 CECAFA U-17 Champions

KIGALI – Uganda Captain Henry Muhoozi’s commanding presence in midfield earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award as Uganda edged Somalia 6-5 on penalties to lift the 2026 CECAFA U-17 Championship trophy in Kigali.

Muhoozi was among the standout performers in a tightly contested final, helping the Cubs navigate 90 minutes of missed chances and disciplined defending before they settled the contest from the spot.

His recognition capped a tournament in which Uganda also claimed the Best Goalkeeper and Top Scorer awards.

The final began cautiously, with neither side willing to take unnecessary risks. Uganda sought to build through the midfield with movement and distribution to keep the team on the front foot, but Somalia remained compact and disciplined.

Yusuf Ssenyonga tested the Somali goalkeeper in the 15th minute and tried again two minutes later, only for his second effort to be comfortably collected.

Somalia also threatened, forcing Uganda’s goalkeeper into an important save from inside the box around the half-hour mark.

Muhoozi attempted to break the deadlock shortly before half-time, but his effort sailed over the crossbar. The teams went into the break at 0-0, with neither able to turn their spells of possession into a decisive advantage.

The intensity increased after the interval as Uganda pushed harder for a goal.

The team continued to drive forward from midfield, and with 15 minutes remaining, the captain came agonizingly close to giving his side the lead when he struck the crossbar from close range.

Uganda continued searching for openings through forward passes, but Somalia remained difficult to break down. Somalia grew increasingly dangerous in the closing stages.

Abikhadar Muse tested the Ugandan goalkeeper after breaking through midfield, while captain Mohamud Osman nearly snatched the title in stoppage time.

Osman dribbled through the middle and found himself with the goalkeeper to beat, but his attempt missed the target by inches.

It was a narrow escape for Uganda, who ultimately had to settle the contest from the penalty spot. The Cubs held their nerve to win the shootout 6-5, bringing a tense final to an end and securing the regional crown.

Uganda’s Individual Brilliance

Muhoozi’s MVP award was the headline of a tournament in which Uganda’s players dominated the principal individual honors.

David Ssegirinya was named Best Goalkeeper, recognizing his contribution between the posts, while Arnold Kayemba finished as the tournament’s top scorer.

Somalia, despite falling short in the final, received the Fair Play Team of the Tournament award, capping a campaign that carried them to the brink of the title.

For Uganda, the championship was built on both collective resilience and individual quality.

Muhoozi’s midfield influence, Ssegirinya’s goalkeeping and Kayemba’s scoring form helped define the Cubs’ campaign, while the penalty shootout provided a fittingly dramatic conclusion to a final in which neither side was willing to loose.

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