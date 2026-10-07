Rwandan Community in Beijing Pledges to Uphold National Values

The Rwandan Community in Beijing has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding Rwanda’s core values of unity, patriotism, hard work and resilience while pursuing their studies and preparing to contribute to the country’s development.

The commitment was reflected in a series of community activities held on 4 and 6 October 2026, during the Chinese National Day holiday week, bringing together new and existing members of the Rwandan community in Beijing.

On 4 October, the community gathered at the Embassy to explore ways of recreating “Itorero Nyarwanda” within the Rwandan community in Beijing. The gathering provided a platform for cultural activities and discussions aimed at promoting Rwandan values, strengthening identity and fostering a sense of unity and belonging among Rwandans living and studying in China.

In his address, Rwanda’s Ambassador to China, H.E. Emmanuel Karenzi Karake, underscored the importance of patriotism, national pride, integrity, responsibility and accountability, urging the community to uphold these values in their daily lives.

“These values should continue to define Rwandans wherever they live, noting that Rwanda’s growing international engagement means its citizens increasingly represent the country beyond its geographical borders,” Amb. Karenzi noted.

The initiative was followed by a sports activity organised by the Embassy in collaboration with the Rwandan Community in Beijing on 6 October 2026 at China Agricultural University.

The event brought community members together through volleyball, basketball and other activities, providing an opportunity for interaction, networking and reflection on the importance of upholding Rwanda’s values.

Together, the activities provided a platform for welcoming new members of the Rwandan community, strengthening bonds among Rwandans in Beijing and encouraging students to remain committed to their studies, pursue excellence and acquire the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to Rwanda’s continued development.

The activities further sought to reinforce the values of resilience, unity and patriotism among the new generation of Rwandans living and studying in China, as Rwanda celebrates Patriotism Week 2026.

At China Agricultural University, Rwanda’s Military Attaché to China, Col. Janvier Mujaribu, and the Embassy’s First Secretary, David Mugabo, reiterated the message, urging the community to uphold Rwanda’s core values wherever they live and study, remain committed to their studies, pursue excellence and prepare to contribute meaningfully to Rwanda’s development.

In his remarks, Mugabo encouraged the new students to remain committed to their studies and prepare themselves to contribute to Rwanda’s development.

He said community activities and sports provide an important platform for Rwandans abroad to build lasting relationships and support one another in achieving their goals.

“Work harder than ever to make a difference in your country, considering its history and how far it has come. You are the pride of your country, and I challenge you to make a difference when you go back home upon completion of your studies,” Mugabo said.

Mugabo, who oversees Rwanda Community Abroad (RCA) affairs within his diplomatic responsibilities, also urged Rwandans in China to protect the positive image the country has built among Chinese people.

“Let us portray this good image of our country and watch out for and prevent anyone or any activities that can tarnish it,” he said.

Patriotism and responsibility

Col. Janvier Mujaribu also addressed the students on the importance of patriotism, national pride, integrity, responsibility and accountability.

Mujaribu told the students that these values should continue to define Rwandans wherever they live, adding that Rwanda’s growing international engagement means its citizens increasingly represent the country beyond its geographical borders.

He reminded the students of the progress Rwanda has made under the leadership of President Paul Kagame and challenged them to play their part in the country’s continued development.

He said the opportunity provided by the Government of Rwanda for students to study in China should be viewed not only as an opportunity for personal advancement but also as an investment in the country’s future.

Mujaribu further stressed the importance of patriotism, particularly as October is dedicated to activities aimed at strengthening patriotic and resilient communities among Rwandans at home and abroad.

Older diaspora members share experiences

Older members of the Rwandan diaspora in China also shared their experiences of living, studying and succeeding in the country while continuing to contribute to Rwanda.

They encouraged the new students to remain focused on their academic goals while strengthening unity among Rwandans and upholding the values of discipline, integrity and accountability.

They noted that self-discipline is particularly important in China, where discipline and personal responsibility are highly valued, and described these qualities as key factors in succeeding in the country.

The event concluded with the signing of performance contracts by members of the Rwanda Community Abroad (RCA) Beijing Executive Committee.

RCA Beijing Chairperson Bonny Bahati said the committee is committed to working closely with the Embassy of Rwanda to promote Rwandan values, innovation and accountability while strengthening the contribution of the diaspora to national development.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today