A trader in Nyamata market, Bugesera District, offered to mix a skin-lightening cream that could change a customer’s complexion within a week.

She quoted Rwf15,000 ($11), warned that the mixture could damage the hands and feet, and proceeded to prepare it after the reporter negotiated the price down to Rwf13,500 ($9).

The transaction exposes a market that has survived Rwanda’s ban on skin-bleaching products by changing its names, packaging and sales methods.

This story was adapted from an investigation by KigaliToday.com, the Kinyarwanda platform of Kigali Today Ltd and a partner to KT Press.

The investigation began after the reporter noticed people whose skin colour had changed dramatically. Some openly said they were using creams advertised on social media as solutions for dark spots, pimples and uneven skin tone.

A trader contacted by the investigating reporter said customers used different products, including creams containing hydroquinone and those marketed as Eclaircissant. She refused to discuss the ingredients over the phone, asking the reporter to visit his shop instead.

In the video footage below, our reporter discreetly films as the trader mixes the different products that they promise will offer best quality skin. The problem, though, the same mix has cause irreparable damage to other women.

The investigation also uncovered the experience of a woman who said skin-lightening mixtures had left her with dark, hardened fingers, discoloured feet and white patches between her fingers and toes.

She had started using the products after giving birth in 2020, hoping to restore her complexion. Over six years, she tried mixtures from five different traders, but says the damage has not fully healed.

In the YouTube video below, a victim of deadly bleaching cremes tells her horifying ordeal.

One trader blamed another for the skin problems and promised a better product. Another mixture also caused discolouration. She later bought creams imported from Burundi, but her skin developed several different shades, even though two other women who bought the same products reported no problems.

When the reporter visited the trader, she displayed products labelled Whitening, Brightening, Skin Lightening, Clear Skin and Eclaircissant.

She said a mixture containing hydroquinone could produce results within a week, but warned of possible problems on the hands and feet.

She mixed creams, boosters, vitamins, glycerine and a product he called Diproson, which he said prevented allergic reactions. The reporter paid Rwf13,500 and was instructed to apply the mixture twice daily.

Rwanda banned skin-bleaching products in 2013 and launched a campaign against their sale and use in 2018. But the trade continues.

In May 2025, police seized 689 bottles representing 31 varieties of skin-damaging products from three people in Kigali. The products had reportedly been brought from the Democratic Republic of Congo through Rubavu.

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority has listed more than 130 prohibited creams and related products. Some contain hydroquinone, steroids or mercury, substances associated with damage to the skin and other health risks.

Police say traders now use labels such as Brightening, Glowing and Clear Skin to disguise products, while some mixtures are prepared secretly in homes and beauty salons or sold through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Dermatologist Dr Alice Amani Uwajeni says the products remain available despite the ban. She warns that changing their names does not make them safe.

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