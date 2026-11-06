Wolframite Mine Flooded in Kigali, Seven Miners Killed

KIGALI – Seven miners died after water flooded underground tunnels at a mineral extraction site operated by Calliane Mines Ltd in Nyarugenge District, Kigali City, on Thursday, November 5.

The accident occurred in Mageragere Sector, near the Nyabarongo River, where miners were extracting minerals from underground tunnels.

According to accounts from workers at the site, water suddenly entered the tunnels at around 4:00 p.m., catching miners underground. Some managed to escape, while seven failed to make it out.

There were reportedly about 200 people at the mining site when the incident occurred.

The bodies of the seven victims were later retrieved through an operation involving local authorities and security agencies.

The cause of the flooding had not been officially established by Friday. However, miners suspected that excavation activities may have breached an underground water source connected to the nearby Nyabarongo River.

There were also suspicions that the water may have come into contact with electrical installations at the mine, although this had not been independently confirmed.

Nyarugenge District officials visited the site on Friday and informed residents that all seven bodies had been recovered. Arrangements were being made for the burial of the victims.

Calliane Mines Ltd is a Rwanda-based mining company operating a 400-hectare concession in Nyarugenge District, specifically in the Runzenze area of Mageragere Sector. The concession has two active mining sites.

The company extracts three minerals commonly referred to as 3T minerals: cassiterite (tin ore), wolframite (tungsten ore) and coltan (columbite-tantalite).

The company’s owner is Rubazinda Callixte, who has reportedly been held at Mageragere Prison for some time. Further details about his detention were not immediately available.

Authorities had not provided further details about the circumstances of the accident or whether an investigation had been opened.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today