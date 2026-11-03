Former Irembo CEO Clement Uwajeneza Takes Helm at PSF

KIGALI – Clement Uwajeneza, the former Chief Executive Officer of Irembo, has taken over the leadership of Rwanda’s Private Sector Federation (PSF), succeeding Callixte Kanamugire, who had been serving as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Uwajeneza formally assumed office on November 3, 2026, bringing an experience in technology, digital transformation and business management to an organization representing the country’s business community.

Following a leadership handover ceremony at PSF headquarters in Kigali, the transition also saw the formal introduction of André Gashugi as the Federation’s new Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Uwajeneza joins PSF after serving as Chief Operating Officer at NewGlobe, where he led teams operating across six countries in efforts to transform public education through digitalization and structured pedagogy.

He previously headed Irembo, the company behind Rwanda’s digital government services platform, and served as Country Director of Andela Rwanda. He is also a former Chairperson of the Rwanda ICT Chamber.

His appointment brings experience in technology entrepreneurship and digital business development to an institution whose mandate includes representing businesses, promoting entrepreneurship and strengthening private-sector competitiveness.

Speaking after his appointment, Uwajeneza said he intended to work closely with the Federation’s members, leadership, staff and stakeholders to strengthen the organization’s institutional capacity and advance the interests of businesses.

His immediate challenge will be to lead an organization whose members operate across different sectors and face a range of concerns, including access to markets, financing, business regulation and competitiveness.

The importance of these challenges was highlighted during the opening of the 26th East African Community Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Trade Fair in Kigali, where Antoine Kajangwe, Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry, called on regional businesses to take greater advantage of opportunities created by economic integration.

“MSMEs are the backbone of East Africa’s economy. They create a large share of our jobs, supply our markets, carry the entrepreneurial energy of our people,” Kajangwe said.

The Minister, however, cautioned that businesses could not fully benefit from the regional market without addressing barriers that continue to constrain cross-border trade.

“A market is only as open as its borders. Enterprises should build their capacity to compete within the East African Community and eventually across the wider African Continental Free Trade Area,” he said.

Investment and Institutional Management Experience

Gashugi, brings more than 15 years of experience in financial services, investment management, strategic planning and institutional development. He is the founding CEO of the Rwanda National Investment Trust (RNIT), which was establish in 2014.

He subsequently served as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Investment Officer, contributing to the management and investment of a portfolio valued at approximately RWF200 billion.

At RNIT, he also contributed to the launch of the Iterambere Fund and the institution’s investment operations, maintaining clean audit reports during his tenure, according to PSF.

Before joining RNIT, Gashugi worked at the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, where he served as Director of Administration, Logistics and Human Resources, overseeing institutional operations, budgets and organizational development.

At the handover ceremony, PSF First Vice-Chairperson Jean Claude Uwizeyemungu said the transition reflected the Federation’s commitment to institutional continuity and governance.

“This leadership transition reflects PSF’s commitment to institutional continuity, strong governance and sustained progress in advancing Rwanda’s private sector,” he said.

The PSF serves as the principal platform for private-sector representation and public-private dialogue, with responsibility for strengthening the business environment and ensuring that the concerns of enterprises are reflected in national economic discussions.

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