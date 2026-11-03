Two Ugandans Among 11 Arrested in Rwanda Over Cable Theft Linked to Power Cuts

KIGALI – Two Ugandan nationals are among 11 people arrested in Rwanda over the theft and destruction of electricity infrastructure, including copper power cables, in a criminal operation linked to intermittent power outages in different parts of the country.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) presented the suspects to the media on Tuesday, November 3, following joint operations with the Rwanda National Police.

The two Ugandan nationals have been identified as Nuwagaba Isaac and Mugisha Fred. They are accused of buying stolen electricity cables from members of the group and arranging their sale outside Rwanda.

RIB spokesperson Dr. Thierry Murangira B. said the suspects operated as an organised network, with different members playing specific roles in stealing, transporting and selling the cables.

Some members allegedly stole the cables from electricity infrastructure, while others bought, transported and prepared them for resale. The network reportedly included motorcycle taxi operators and drivers who helped move the stolen materials.

One of the Ugandan suspects was described as a key trader who would take the stolen cables across the border for sale in other countries.

More than one tonne of stolen cables recovered

During the operation, investigators recovered approximately 1.5 tonnes of copper electricity cables valued at about Rwf20 million.

The cables were allegedly stolen from several districts, including Gasabo, Kicukiro, Nyarugenge, Kamonyi and Bugesera.

Authorities link the group’s activities to repeated power interruptions recently experienced in different parts of Rwanda, following the theft and destruction of electricity infrastructure.

The arrests were made in different locations, mainly in Kigali and neighbouring districts.

Three charges

The 11 suspects face three charges: forming or participating in a criminal gang, theft and destruction of infrastructure.

Under Rwanda’s criminal law, stealing electricity cables carries a potential prison sentence of between three and five years.

RIB said the case files had been forwarded to the Prosecution for further legal proceedings.

The suspects are being held at RIB detention facilities in Nyarugenge and Kicukiro.

The investigation comes amid concerns over the damage and theft of critical public infrastructure, which can disrupt essential services and impose additional costs on electricity distribution and maintenance.

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