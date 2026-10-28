With Over 1,600 New Cops, Biruta Wants Rwanda Police to Stop Crime Before It Happens

RWAMAGANA – As criminals exploit digital technology, spread misinformation and operate across national borders, Government is challenging its police force to become better at anticipating threats before they endanger the public.

The message came as 1,652 newly recruited officers, including 337 women, graduated from the Gishari Police Training School in Rwamagana district, joining a force expected to confront both conventional crimes and emerging threats associated with rapid technological change.

Interior Minister Dr. Vincent Biruta told the officers that modern policing demands professional judgement, technological awareness and the ability to work with citizens whose cooperation can make the difference between detecting a crime after it occurs and preventing it altogether.

“We need a Police force that anticipates potential problems rather than waiting for them to occur. One that prevents crime rather than responding only after it has happened works with citizens to find lasting solutions instead of treating them merely as recipients of its services,” Biruta said.

The challenge extends from theft, assault, drug abuse and road accidents to cybercrime, online fraud, artificial intelligence-enabled offences, human trafficking, terrorism and corruption.

Although Rwanda’s overall security situation remains stable, Biruta said these threats demonstrate why police officers must continually develop their capabilities to protect citizens and respond to an increasingly complex security environment.

Crime Is Changing

Technology has created new opportunities for criminals to defraud victims, exploit information and operate across borders. Meanwhile, social media allows information to spread almost instantly, creating opportunities for public engagement but also enabling rumours and misinformation to threaten public safety.

Biruta warned that these developments require officers who can recognize emerging risks and use technology responsibly while maintaining the professional standards expected of law enforcement.

“The modern security environment requires police officers who can prevent crime, use technology responsibly, communicate effectively with citizens and make decisions grounded in the law, evidence and professional standards,” he said.

beyond specialist investigations, officers must also remain effective in dealing with everyday offences that affect the safety and livelihoods of ordinary Rwandans.

The challenge, therefore, is not simply to expand the number of officers but to ensure that they possess the judgement, discipline and practical capabilities needed to respond to different forms of crime.

Biruta identified training institutions such as Gishari as essential to preparing officers for these responsibilities, while urging the recruits to treat their graduation as the beginning of a demanding professional commitment.

Why Public Trust Matters

The Minister also urged the officers to use the authority granted to them to reassure citizens rather than intimidates them. “Our Police should not be an institution that citizens fear, but one they trust because they know it is there to protect them,” he said.

Policing depends partly on information that officers cannot obtain without public cooperation. Citizens who trust law enforcement are more likely to report suspicious activities, share information and assist efforts to prevent crime.

Biruta emphasized that the need to maintain security does not excuse the misuse of police powers. Officers must exercise their authority lawfully, appropriately and with respect for human rights.

The 1,652 graduates now join a national force responsible for preventing and combating crime, maintaining public order, managing road safety and protecting lives and property.

Biruta congratulated the recruits on choosing what he described as a noble profession, crediting their discipline, determination and commitment throughout their training.

He urged them to uphold professional standards, reject misconduct, cooperate with other institutions and place citizens’ interests at the center of their work.

“The training you have received provides a strong foundation on which to build as you undertake the duties ahead of you,” he said.

He also commended the Police leadership, training school officials and instructors for equipping the recruits with the knowledge and skills required to carry out their responsibilities. The government, he added, would continue providing the support and resources necessary for the force to fulfil its mandate.

Rwanda’s police recruitment comes with expectations that extend beyond staffing levels. The officers must translate their training into better crime prevention, more effective responses to emerging threats and stronger cooperation with communities.

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