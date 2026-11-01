Russia Deal Opens Next Phase of Rwanda’s Nuclear Ambitions

Rwanda’s pursuit of nuclear power received a major following the signing of a new cooperation agreement with Russia to develop a small modular reactor, a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology and the training of specialists needed to develop the country’s nuclear program.

Rwanda’s Ambassador to Moscow, Joseph Nzabamwita announced the agreement following its signing by the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board (RAEB) and Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom during the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow.

“Construction works will now soon commence in Rwanda, which will also create jobs for our youths,” Nzabamwita said in a statement outlining the expected benefits of the partnership.

The announcement advances a program Rwanda has pursued for several years as it seeks to diversify electricity generation, support industrial expansion and apply nuclear technology in healthcare, agriculture and mining.

However, the immediate task extends beyond installing a reactor. Rwanda must also develop the regulatory institutions, technical expertise and infrastructure required to operate nuclear facilities safely and sustainably.

From Agreements to Implementation

Rwanda and Russia began formal cooperation on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy in December 2018. A year later, the two countries signed an agreement to establish a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology in Rwanda, including a research reactor and laboratories.

The partnership has since expanded towards electricity generation using small modular reactors (SMRs), which are designed to provide nuclear power in smaller units than conventional large-scale plants.

In July 2026, RAEB and Rosatom signed a cooperation roadmap on SMRs, covering project development, human resources, nuclear infrastructure and regulatory requirements.

The latest memorandum, provides for an assessment of Rwanda’s nuclear infrastructure needs, taking into account recommendations from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Rosatom’s experience.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said 102 Rwandan students were studying at Russian universities through the corporation’s programs.

“Advancing these projects requires not only technological expertise and a skilled workforce, but also the development of national nuclear infrastructure,” Likhachev said, adding that the memorandum would help the partners assess existing needs and identify the next steps.

Building Capacity Beyond Electricity

Rwanda’s nuclear ambitions extend well beyond generating power. The planned science center is expected to support applications in medicine, agriculture, industry and scientific research.

In healthcare, nuclear technologies can support cancer diagnosis and treatment, while agricultural applications include research and techniques that can help preserve produce. In mining, nuclear methods can assist geological surveys and mineral analysis.

The center is also expected to contribute to the development of Rwandan scientists, engineers and technicians who will be essential to the program’s long-term success.

A July 2026 IAEA review examined Rwanda’s preparedness to develop a research reactor for scientific research, healthcare, agriculture, industry and education. The assessment identified the project as an important step towards expanding the peaceful applications of nuclear technology.

The work on scientific capacity is taking place alongside preparations for nuclear electricity. Rwanda aims to introduce its first nuclear generation in the early 2030s, with an initial target of 110 megawatts between 2030 and 2033.

President Paul Kagame has argued that nuclear power could help address the country’s growing energy needs.

“It will diversify our energy mix, while providing the stability required for industrial growth and long-term transformation,” Kagame said at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris in March 2026.

The Road Ahead

For Rwanda, the challenge is to translate its international partnerships into operational infrastructure and a domestic workforce capable of sustaining the program.

Nuclear projects require rigorous safety regulation, trained personnel, financing, radioactive waste management and emergency preparedness. They also depend on electricity infrastructure capable of integrating the power generated.

The IAEA’s assessments and Rwanda’s continuing cooperation with Rosatom are part of the preparations required before the country can begin generating nuclear electricity.

The latest agreement therefore marks progress, but the decisive milestones will be the completion of technical assessments, confirmation of project arrangements, regulatory readiness and the start of construction under an established implementation plan.

Rwanda’s ambition is to make nuclear technology part of its long-term development strategy to deliver affordable electricity, stronger scientific capacity and practical benefits across the economy.

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