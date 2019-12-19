Photos: A Sneak Peak Into 17th National Dialogue Council Chaired by President Kagame

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and the First Lady Jeannette Kagame this morning arrived at Radisson Blu and Convention Centre in the capital Kigali for the official opening of the National Dialogue Council locally known as Umushyikirano.

On arrival, the President and the First Lady were received by Prime Minister Dr Edourd Ngirente, who ushered them into the biggest auditorium where the two-day event will be held. The first Umushyikirano was held in 2003.

After the national anthem, President Kagame delivered a State of the Nation address, in which he outlined the country’s progress and issues to be discussed during the event.

In his opening address, the President said that “Rwanda as a country is stable and on the right track – attributing the stability to Rwandans, partners and friends of Rwanda who in one way or another contribute to this stability and growth.

He added that both the stability and economic growth are triggered by the country’s security. He, however, added that some elements have tried to destabilize it, but hailed security forces for effectively dealing with any kind of threats.

Thousands of Rwandans are participating in this year’s Umushyikirano, including friends and partners of Rwanda. Rwandans in the diaspora have also attended.

All photos and more here by Plaisir Muzongeye