Kampeta Moves to Development Bank of Rwanda

Pichette Kampeta Sayinzoga has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Development Bank (BRD), KTPress can reliably report.

Kampeta has since 2017 been Director General of the National Industrial Research and Development Agency (NIRDA), an organization that of recently has been working directly with BRD for finance local export promotion business.

According to source at NIRDA, Kampeta made the immediate communication of her appointment to her former staff members this morning but didn’t divulge details of her appointment.

Kampeta replaces Eric RUTABANA who was appointed by the BRD Board of Directors in 2017 and has served the institution since the firing and subsequent arrest bank’s former boss- Alex Kanyankole for mismanagement of the institutions loan schemes and corruption charges that were levied on him.

Kampeta’s new appointment is a field she has been used to. She has served as former Permanent Secretary and Secretary to Treasury- PS/ST in the ministry of Finance and as the Director of Cabinet in the Prime Minister’s office.

At NIRDA, Kampeta leaves after launching one of the most revolutionary industrial development ideas – dubbed “Cow in a Car” aimed at reinventing industrial sector through the improvement of the animal products value chains.

The program, launched this December, seeks to fund small and medium size business that use science and technology to create industrial and medical products from the cow’s blood, skins, internals and hooves among others.