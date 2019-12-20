The Next Year Will Be Even Better – Kagame

President Paul Kagame has just closed the 17th National Dialogue Council – Umushyikirano, with a prediction that Rwanda, having had a prosperous and peaceful 2019, will enjoy an even happier 2020.

“I had predicted that the year we are ending would be a good one, and it happened. I don’t want to say it the same way, but trust me, the coming year will be happier,” the President told participants at the just concluded National Dialogue council – Umushyikirano – a message he accompanied with best end of year wishes. “Happy New Year and Merry Christmas,” he said.

Umushyikirano, a dialogue that brings together Rwandans from all walks of life including those in the diaspora and back home, candidly discusses country’s pertinent issues and draws conclusions for a better future of the country.It also includes pledges and commitments from individual people and institutions, all in the area of contributing to the country’s betterment.

The President told thousands of participants at the iconic Kigali Convention Centre, that they should leave the venue with a mindset that, “Rwandans expect a lot from us.”

He said; “Yes, we are in the right path, but we still have a long way to go to ensure better future of Rwandans as we build from past successes,”

“I would request that we all mind our individual responsibilities so that collectively, we help the country to reach where we want to be.”