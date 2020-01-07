The Ben, DJ Pius Nominated For HiPipo Music Awards

Local musicians The Ben and Deejay Pius have started the year 2020 with good vibe as they have been nominated for HiPipo Music Awards in East Africa Super Hit category.

Homba Homboka by Deejay Pius and The Ben’s Vazi are among the 10 songs nominated for the category of East Africa Super Hit from various artists like Diamond Platnumz of Tanzania, Vanessa Mdee – Tanzania, Big Trill from Uganda, Ravyvany, Harmonize and Sauti Sol, Willy Paul and Sailors.

According to Deejay Pius, the nominations means a lot since it shows that Rwandan music is recognized on regional music platform unlike previous years.

“Such nominations show that Rwandan music is on a good trend and it has penetrated regional music scene. I call upon Rwandans to vote for us since voting is via Hipipo official facebook page,” says Pius.

Hipipo Music Awards 2020 also includes Best Rwanda Actors and musicians like Amalon, King James, Bruce Melodie, Andy Bumuntu, Meddy, Deejay Pius and Butera Knowless are battling for the award.

Last year, Bruce Melodie’s Block took the award for the best video whereas Mbaye Wowe by Passy featuring Knowless Butera scooped best audio award from Rwanda.

HiPipo Music Awards celebrate and promotes music, musicians and artistic excellence in Africa. The first edition was held in 2012.

This year’s award ceremony will take place at Serena hotel in Kampala on 6th March.