Genesis Dance Showcase Debuts at Serena Hotel

Young, talented artists showcased their dancing and storytelling abilities in an electrifying performance at Serena Hotel under the theme Genesis Dance Showcase.

The event was organised by Art Rwanda–Ubuhanzi in partnership with Mashirika Performing Arts, which trained the participants in using dance to share their personal stories through the medium of art.

The young artists underwent a three-week intensive training led by professional Rwandan choreographer Joseph Ssali, who works with Mashirika before they performed over the weekend.

“It’s a great start for these young artists, and everyone witnessed their outstanding performances,” noted choreographer Ssali. “They are naturally talented, but we needed to hone their skills and guide them in the right direction. That’s what Mashirika did, and the results are incredible.”

Genesis is a groundbreaking interdisciplinary showcase that places dance at the heart of artistic collaboration. The talented graduates of Art Rwanda–Ubuhanzi’s third cohort performed both individual and group pieces.

The event, which is expected to become a monthly occurrence, aims to bridge the gap between emerging dancers and the professional creative industry.

Dancer Christian Hirwa presented a performance entitled Pulses of Change, portraying the internal struggle of facing expectations from family, community, and society—all of which place a heavy burden on his shoulders and compel him to adapt and conform.

Another performer, Irabizi Samuel, presented A Boy and A Dream, a piece about his childhood desire to become a cultural Intore dancer. Despite his parents’ discouragement and insistence that he focus on education, he persisted and ultimately pursued his dream through the arts.

Speaking to KT Press, Mashirika founder and director Hope Azeda described the initiative as a movement to equip young people with artistic skills.

“It’s a movement we’ve started to sharpen the skills of young artists so they can share their own stories with the world through art. There’s no point in having talent if it’s kept hidden. We are working to create a balance between technology and humanity. Humanity is being consumed by technology, but I firmly believe that art is what can restore that balance,” said Azeda.

She added, “Art is soul, art is love, art is the language of our hearts—a language of peace or of violence, depending on how one chooses to use it.”

