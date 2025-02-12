Ikirenga Art & Culture Represents E.Africa at UNESCO’s 18th Cultural Diversity Convention

Ikirenga Art & Culture, a Rwandan organisation dedicated to promoting arts and culture, is representing the East African region at UNESCO’s 18th Global Convention on Cultural Diversity, currently taking place in Paris, France.

The summit, organised by UNESCO, aims to advance cultural diversity, foster creative expression, and allocate funding to support the development of the arts and culture sector through civil society organisations.

According to Pierre Hakizimana, Director of Ikirenga Art & Culture, the convention provides a crucial platform to address funding challenges and equip the creative industry with the necessary skills and resources to compete in the global market.

“The convention focuses on evaluating funding for the creative sector and promoting cultural diversity and expression. While we have a rich cultural heritage, there is a lack of funding and skills needed for growth. This intergovernmental committee is exploring solutions to overcome these challenges,” Hakizimana stated.

Scheduled from 11–14 February, the meeting will review and approve funding requests submitted under the fifteenth call, while also assessing the third external evaluation report on the fund’s impact. Additionally, discussions will centre on strengthening collaboration with civil society organisations to ensure effective and inclusive implementation of the convention.

A key agenda item is the provision of preferential treatment for developing countries, particularly in grant allocations, to enhance cultural development.

Ikirenga Art & Culture participates in the convention as an observer under UNESCO’s 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.