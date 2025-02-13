Dancer Guy Young Credits Talent for Saving Him from Job Struggles

Kigali, Rwanda – Rising dancer and content creator Guy Young says his passion for dance not only helped him become self-employed at a young age but also kept him from struggling on the streets in search of work.

Despite studying accounting in high school, he spent years searching for a job with no success. Realising his talent was his best opportunity for survival, he turned to dance and content creation.

Coming from a financially struggling family, Young initially sought employment to support his parents. After numerous challenges, he decided to focus on his childhood passion. He now urges young people to embrace their talents instead of relying solely on white-collar jobs.

“We all have inborn talents, but society conditions us to seek employment instead of developing our skills. I encourage my fellow youth to embrace their abilities and become their own bosses,” he said.

Dancers in Rwanda still earn relatively low wages, but Young manages to sustain himself by charging between $150 and $200 per music video appearance, depending on the artist’s prominence. He has featured in over 10 music videos, including Stop by Chriss Eazy, Life is Good, Respect by Tonzi, See by Run Up, Njyenyine by Everry featuring Knowless Butera, and Amanota by Danny Nanone.

Despite his success, he faces several challenges, including convincing his parents that dancing is a legitimate profession and gaining recognition in an industry where musicians prioritise well-established dancers. He also highlights a lack of appreciation for dancers compared to musical artists, despite their key role in entertainment.

Young aims to perform on an international stage alongside global artists and elevate the status of dancers, ensuring they are recognised as entertainers who can earn a decent living.

Born on 22 December 2002 in Bujumbura to Baptist Nduwayezu and Celine Nsengiyumva, he currently resides in Kigali, Rwanda, with his family. Through his story, he hopes to inspire other young people to embrace their talents and build successful careers.