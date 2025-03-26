Home ShowBiz Dominique Nic Announces Upcoming Album Release After Two-Year Hiatus
ShowBiz

Dominique Nic Announces Upcoming Album Release After Two-Year Hiatus

by Andrew Shyaka
written by Andrew Shyaka 2:17 pm

Rwandan gospel sensation Dominique Ashimwe, popularly known as Dominique Nic, has confirmed he will be releasing a new album later this year, ending a two-year hiatus.

The highly anticipated project, which he has been working on for nearly two years, is set for release in August 2025.

In an exclusive interview with KT Press, the gospel artist addressed rumours surrounding his potential departure from the music scene.

“I didn’t quit music. In fact, I’ve been busy working on my new album, and I have several personal projects that I balance alongside my music career,” he stated, putting any doubts to rest.

The upcoming album will feature seven tracks, and Dominique plans to support its release with a series of promotional events.

One key highlight will be a concert that doubles as a listening session, offering fans an exclusive first listen to the new music.

Dominique has been a leading figure in Rwanda’s gospel music scene for over a decade, but his personal life has often attracted public curiosity, especially regarding his marital status.

The 39-year-old artist, who has kept his relationships private, revealed that he plans to settle down either later this year or in early 2026.

As one of the pioneers of gospel music in Rwanda, Dominique continues to have a significant impact on the local music landscape.

With his new album on the horizon, fans can expect not only fresh music but also an immersive worship experience at the upcoming concert.

Related Posts

UNICEF Not Involved with Congolese Concert in France

A Ride Through History: A Conversation On Rwandan...

EAC Plans Joint System for Bulk Procurement of...

Minister Nsanzimana Leads Calls To Transform Medical Education...

Belgium – Rwanda: A Regrettable Rupture

Rwanda’s BRALIRWA Gets EAC Waiver to Import Tax-Free

DRC Conflict: Rwanda Welcomes M23 Ceasefire, Progress In...

Fasting for Health: Beyond The Three-Meal Tradition

Nigeria Triumphs Over Rwanda In Kigali: Who To...

Why Rwanda Should Introduce Performance-Based Pay at All...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

casibomholiganbet girişOnwinholiganbetcasibomonwinonwin girişbets10jojobetjojobetjojobetjojobet girişjojobet girişjojobetjojobetjojobet girişcasibom