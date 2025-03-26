Dominique Nic Announces Upcoming Album Release After Two-Year Hiatus

Rwandan gospel sensation Dominique Ashimwe, popularly known as Dominique Nic, has confirmed he will be releasing a new album later this year, ending a two-year hiatus.

The highly anticipated project, which he has been working on for nearly two years, is set for release in August 2025.

In an exclusive interview with KT Press, the gospel artist addressed rumours surrounding his potential departure from the music scene.

“I didn’t quit music. In fact, I’ve been busy working on my new album, and I have several personal projects that I balance alongside my music career,” he stated, putting any doubts to rest.

The upcoming album will feature seven tracks, and Dominique plans to support its release with a series of promotional events.

One key highlight will be a concert that doubles as a listening session, offering fans an exclusive first listen to the new music.

Dominique has been a leading figure in Rwanda’s gospel music scene for over a decade, but his personal life has often attracted public curiosity, especially regarding his marital status.

The 39-year-old artist, who has kept his relationships private, revealed that he plans to settle down either later this year or in early 2026.

As one of the pioneers of gospel music in Rwanda, Dominique continues to have a significant impact on the local music landscape.

With his new album on the horizon, fans can expect not only fresh music but also an immersive worship experience at the upcoming concert.