Huye – Rusizi: Call it A Green Stage

It was expected; this stage 3 of Tour du Rwanda did not disappoint; the visitors realised the beauty of Rwanda on the Huye-Rusizi itinerary.

The excitement along the road is incontestably the best you have ever seen. The citizen of Kitabi on the gate of Nyungwe National Park stopped everything to watch the rides.

Those includes the students who almost skipped lunch.

Rwanda tea is literary beautiful in and out. The plantation make quite beautiful sceneries, but if you taste, you love it even more.

The Nyungwe national park is one of the best experience,and at the exit, the tea plantations in Nyamasheke district and onward to Rusizi district.

The lens of our camera will tell the rest.

Photos by Plaisir Muzogeye