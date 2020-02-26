Stage 4: Let’s Meander From West to West

This is the longest stage of all in Tour du Rwanda, and if you want, the most beautiful stage and most difficult one.

The 206.3km Stage Rusizi-Rubavu through Mu Ityazo is probably the hardest one, with its several meanders and high hills.

It will be the survivor of the fittest but a lot is there to watch along this Kivu belt.

The scenery of the latest stage(3) of tea plantation continue in this stage.

The finishing line is in the Rubavu border city where no wonder, the community from the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) will have an opportunity to watch one of the best races of Africa.

Rubavu has the biggest flow of business between both communities of Rwanda and DRC and petite barriere and the one stop border post of La Corniche.

Photo by Plaisir Muzogeye