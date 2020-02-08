Kagame Pledges $500,000 for African Women’s Leadership Fund

President Paul Kagame has pledged $500,000 to the newly launched African Women’s Leadership Fund at the Gender Equality & Women Empowerment in Africa breakfast, in the sideline of the 33rd General Assembly of the African Union taking place in Addis Ababa-Ethiopia.

The African Women Leadership Fund, aim to create a sustainable platform to accelerate the growth of women-owned and operated companies across Africa, as captains of industry in the startup space, and also create a framework for supporting microenterprise.

The African Women Leadership Fund will work with and support women-owned and run fund management companies, as well as women-focused impact funds. To do this, the Fund will raise investment and technical assistance capital and build a platform to identify, mentor, support, and invest in women entrepreneurs at scale.

AWLF was launched in May 2019 and will prioritize the growth and success of women owned and operated companies in Africa.