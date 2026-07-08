Poland Joins Rwanda in Celebrating Liberation Day

WARSAW, Poland – Rwanda’s Embassy in Poland, together with the Rwandan Community Abroad (RCA)-Poland, celebrated the 32nd anniversary of Rwanda’s Liberation Day (Kwibohora32), with officials highlighting the country’s journey of transformation and the growing partnership between Rwanda and Poland.

The celebrations, held on July 7 at the Hilton Warsaw City, brought together senior Polish government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives from the private sector and academia, friends of Rwanda, and members of the Rwandan community living in Poland.

Delivering the keynote address, Rwanda’s Ambassador to Poland, Dr. Anastase Shyaka, paid tribute to the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) and the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA), led by President Paul Kagame, for ending the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and liberating the country.

He said their sacrifice laid the foundation for a Rwanda built on unity, security, dignity and shared prosperity.

Quoting President Kagame’s Kwibohora32 address, the Ambassador reiterated the message that “if we stay together, nothing will be impossible to achieve.”

Ambassador Shyaka also reflected on the longstanding relationship between Rwanda and Poland, noting that the two countries this year mark 61 years of diplomatic relations.

He said cooperation has deepened significantly over the past five years, citing the establishment of resident embassies in both countries and Poland’s emergence as one of Rwanda’s leading economic partners.

The event also served as Ambassador Shyaka’s farewell ceremony as he concludes his five-year diplomatic mission in Poland.

Expressing gratitude for the support and friendship he received during his tenure, he thanked the Polish government, development partners and the Rwandan community for their cooperation.

Addressing Rwandans living in Poland, he urged them to remain united, patriotic and to extend the same support to his successor.

The Government of Poland was represented by Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Wojciech Zajączkowski, who praised Rwanda’s remarkable recovery following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

He observed that many countries would have struggled to recover from such devastation but said Rwanda had demonstrated exceptional resilience, transforming itself into a development success story.

The Polish official also commended Ambassador Shyaka for his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries over the past five years and wished him success in his future assignments.

The commemoration concluded with performances by Ballet Icyeza, a cultural troupe made up of members of the Rwandan community in Poland, showcasing traditional Rwandan dance before guests joined a commemorative cocktail reception.

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