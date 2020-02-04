Many People Shaped My Career, Not Necessarily Kina Music – Christopher

R&B sensational star Christopher Muneza could be taking for granted the label that discovered his talent and took him from a humble beginning to make him a music star in the last ten years.

The soft spoken singer minced words when asked if he will include Kina Music management as the record label that shaped his music career from scratches as he celebrates his first decade in the music industry come this February 14.

While responding to the question live at KT Radio’s Dunda, Christopher refused to mention Kina Music but said lots of people helped his career not only Kina music as people think.

“A lot of people, companies shaped my career musically but not only Kina Music only as people think and those are the people that I will focus on 14th Feb as I celebrate 10 years of my music career,” says Christopher.

The Ijuru Rito hit maker was discovered by Kina Music record label through its talent search in 2009 and left Kina Music after seven years working under the music label owned by Clement Ishimwe.

It is alleged that, the singer quit Kina Music citing lack of studio time as producer Clement was busy preparing wedding with his songstress Knowless Butera.

The above fact and many others not known sparked bitterness between the two parties to the extent that Christopher doesn’t want anything to do with Kina Music management.

Christopher will celebrate 10 years in music arena together with Caribbean Zouk legends Kassav at Convention Center as lovers cuddle each other on valentine’s Day.

Kassav live concert in Kigali is organized by Arthur Nation together with Christopher and it will be the first time for Kassav to perform live in East Africa region.

Christopher is known for having lots of female fans due to his love songs and no doubt.

Christopher’s music pace slowed down after quitting Kina music and he is working hard to revive his lost throne.