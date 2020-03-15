Food And Drugs Authority Warns against Profiteering Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has warned importers, producers of toiletries, all sanitizers at large, face masks and other products that are used in efforts to combat and prevent coronavirus pandemic not to take advantage.

On March 14,2020, Rwanda confirmed first case of the pandemic code-named covid-19 from an Indian national who arrived in the country from Mumbai on March 8,2020.

Suddenly, traders who deal in detergents, alcohol among others, and most especially shops that have face masks drastically hiked the prices, like sending a signal that they are literally the ones who hold life of the community in their hands.

“Producers, importers, wholesalers and retailers of the materials and products that are used in preventing the spread of coronavirus-19 should not take advantage of the problem to sell substandard products,” the communiqué reads in part.

“These materials and products include hand sanitizer which should include alcohol at a rate of 70% and others on the requisite measure, face masks, soaps used as detergents and many more.”

The same dealers were also told “not to take the advantage and hike the price.”

FDA instructed dealers to put the tariffs of these products and materials at the entrance of the pharmacy or shop to ease information, accessibility and inspection.

“To make sure that these instructions are respected, we are rolling out a national inspection. Whoever will be found not abiding with these instructions will be punished,” FDA’s communiqué signed by Dr Charles Karangwa- acting director general on Sunday reads.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 157 countries and territories around the world.

It cost life to a total 6,456 people including 3,199 victims from China.