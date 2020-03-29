Kigali International Peace Marathon Postponed 

This years’ edition of the annual Kigali International Peace Marathon that was scheduled on May 17 has been postponed to June 21, 2020.

According to the Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF), the organizers of the Kigali International Peace Marathon, the rescheduling of the marathon has been caused by severe conditions caused by the global outbreak of Coronavirus(Covid-19).

“Due to the severe circumstances caused by the global outbreak of Covid-19, the 16th edition of Kigali International Peace Marathon, that was scheduled on May 17 has been postponed to June 21, 2020,” the organizers wrote on Twitter.

The participants will compete in three categories including full marathon(42.195 kilometers), half marathon(21.097,5 kilometers) and the open for all (run for the fun of 10 kilometers).

The Kigali International Peace Marathon has become a tradition since 2004. The previous 15th edition attracted over 3,000 participants from across Africa including professional athletes and leisure athletes.

Last year, local athletics star Marthe Yankurikije won silver in the women’s half marathon, while other podium slots in both full and half marathons were dominated by Kenyans and Ugandans.

The top three in the men’s category were Phillip Kiplimo followed by James Tallam and Reuben Kemboi while a Rwandan runner, Fredrick Habakurema managed to come in the 12th position.

For the women’s category, Kenyans Rebecca Jepchirchir Koriri, Beatrice Rutto, and Elizabeth Rumokol scooped the top three places.