Producer Trackslayer Fined for Violating Covid-19 Restrictions

Music producer Peter Nshuti alias Trackslayer was fined Rwf 50,000 and his car impounded for not obeying government Coronavirus prevention measures.

Trackslayer fell on the wrong side of laws this morning when law enforcers stopped him around Gikondo in the capital Kigali driving to a recording studio, while all people were advised to stay at home and have only one family member go out for food shopping or medication and other emergencies.

The producer admitted being wrong and pledged to be a law-abiding citizen as well as campaigning for prevention of coronavirus among his followers.

“It’s true. I violated rules and regulations but it won’t happen again and I fully take responsibility. Am going to make it right by campaigning against the spread of corona virus among my followers,” says Trackslayer.

His car was impounded at Gikondo police station until he paid Rwf 50,000 fine imposed on him for violating instructions.

Rwanda National Police warned that, people who will be caught violating the orders issued to prevent Covid-19 will be punished.

Trackslayer is among the famous local audio producers. He made a name mainly by working with hip hop established musicians at Touch Records.